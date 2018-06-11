MP Agoi calls for NASA break-up over betrayal claim

| Published Mon, June 11th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 10th 2018 at 19:08 GMT +3

Sabatia MP Alfred Agoi addresses parents, teachers and students of Ikobero secondary school. He asked the county governments and TSC to end the stalemate on recruitment of ECDE teachers so they can start earning some money for the work they do. [PHOTO: ERIC LUNGAI/STANDARD]

National Super Alliance (NASA) should be dissolved before the year ends, Sabatia MP Alfred Agoi has said.

The MP also wants the Luhya to select a new spokesperson to speak on behalf of the community.

Agoi yesterday said the Luhya had not benefited from NASA's union despite being the ones who came up with the unity idea before they invited other parties to join.

“Time has come for us to destroy NASA and build something else that will help us in 2022. We cannot continue depending on Raila Odinga when he has shown open betrayal to us.

“We cannot continue playing second fiddle to other people who only put their interests ahead, yet want us to sacrifice our ambitions for them,” the MP said.

Agoi succeeded Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi as Sabatia MP in 2013.

Agoi said the ANC had missed out on recent State appointments while some of Raila’s allies had benefited, which went against the coalition agreement.

He noted that Mudavadi had supported Raila in two presidential elections, and time was ripe for the Orange Democratic Movement party leader to return the favour.

“Raila should not come back to Western region and tell us how we should support him again in any election in the near future,” Agoi said.

