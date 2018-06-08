Heads of Foreign Mission emphasise their support for Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission

| Published Fri, June 8th 2018 at 16:54, Updated June 8th 2018 at 17:02 GMT +3

Chairperson of the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission Archbishop (Rtd) Eliud Wabukala

Heads of Foreign Mission representing eight countries in Kenya have emphasised their support for the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission and expressed satisfaction on its work.

The envoys who paid a courtesy on the Commission management, encouraged the Commission to step up the war against corruption and not get distracted by the naysayers. The Heads of Mission recognised the importance of fighting corruption and promised to continue supporting the Commission. They at the same time called on all Kenyans to support the fight against corruption.

During the meeting, the Chairperson of the Commission Archbishop (Rtd) Eliud Wabukala briefed the envoys on the progress the Commission has made in the fight against corruption.

He informed them that the Commission has forwarded 47 files to the Director of Public Prosecutions including those of with high profile personalities. The Commission recommended charging of suspects in 39 files, recommendation for administrative action on 5 files and three files be closed. Six files have been returned for further investigations on specific areas.

He added that from July 2017 – to date, the Commission has finalized 34 corruption cases which have resulted in 30 convictions and 4 acquittals.

The notable ones are the recent convictions of Former Local Government Permanent Secretary Sammy Kirui and Former Nairobi Town Clerk John Gakuo who were slapped with heavy sentences and fines.

The Heads of Missions present were; Ambassadors Robert Godec – U.S, Ralf Heckner-Switerzaland, Anna Jardfelt-Sweden, Frans Makken-Netherlands, Victor Ronneberg-Norway, Nic Hailey-UK, Bruno Pozzi-EU Deputy Head of Delegation, and Alexander Puk-1st Secretary Germany.