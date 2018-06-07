Rescue teams of ill-fated FlySax plane start evacuating bodies from Aberdares

| Published Thu, June 7th 2018 at 15:01, Updated June 7th 2018 at 15:23 GMT +3

The aircraft went missing on Tuesday after leaving Kitale at around 4pm and lost contact with the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) control tower at around 5.20pm.

The search and rescue teams of the ill-fated Cessna C208 aircraft, registration number 5Y-CAC have finally reached the site of the crash at Aberdares. Reports indicate that the plane was serviced regularly and had flown to Homa Bay and Maasai Mara early in the day prior to the ill-fated journey to Nairobi.

The aircraft went missing on Tuesday after leaving Kitale at around 4pm and lost contact with the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) control tower at around 5.20pm.

ALSO READ: Another deadly plane crash claims more than 100 lives

The eight passengers and two crew members aboard the ill-fated Cessna C208 aircraft, registration number 5Y-CAC have been confirmed dead.

Earlier, Transport Principal Secretary Paul Maringa said the wreck of the aircraft was found at 6.45am by the aerial search team at Elephant Point, some 11,000 feet above sea level was ‘reasonably’ damaged.

Transport Principal Secretary Paul Maringa said the wreck of the aircraft found at 6.45am by the aerial search team at Elephant Point, some 11,000 feet above sea level was ‘reasonably’ damaged.

The eight passengers and two crew members aboard the ill-fated Cessna C208 aircraft, registration number 5Y-CAC have been confirmed dead.

The eight passengers were Mr Ahmed Ali Abdi, Mr Karaba Sailah Waweru Muiga, Mr Khetia Kishani, Mr Matakasakarai Thamani, Mr Matakatekei Paula, Mr George Ngugi Kinyua, Mr Pinuertorn Ronald, and Mr Robinson Wafula. FlySax chairman Charles Wako made the announcement on Thursday, hours after the wreckage of the plane was spotted in the Aberdares forest, Nyandarua County.

FlySax chairman Charles Wako made the announcement on Thursday, hours after the wreckage of the plane was spotted in the Aberdares forest, Nyandarua County.

“A mountain rescue team of the Kenya Wildlife Service has reached the wreckage of the aircraft. Unfortunately, from the reports we are getting there are no survivors. The families of the passengers and the crew have been notified and as a ministry, we truly regret this very sad outcome and send out our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families,” said Transport PS Paul Maringa. Captain Barbra Wangeci Kamau and First Officer Jean Mureithi lost contact with JKIA and it is believed that the plane flew into a bad storm

Reports indicate that the plane was serviced regularly and had flown to Homa Bay and Maasai Mara early in the day prior to the ill-fated journey to Nairobi.

Captain Barbra Wangeci Kamau and First Officer Jean Mureithi lost contact with JKIA and it is believed that the plane flew into a bad storm President Uhuru Kenyatta has condoled with families who lost relatives in the FlySax plane crash and called for an investigation.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has condoled with families who lost relatives in the FlySax plane crash and called for an investigation.

ALSO READ: Algerians mourn victims of deadly military plane crash