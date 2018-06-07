Miguna's nomination yet to be tabled in county assembly

| Published Thu, June 7th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 6th 2018 at 23:09 GMT +3

Lawyer Miguna Miguna. [Courtesy]

The name of lawyer Miguna Miguna, who has been nominated as deputy governor, was not presented to the county assembly on Tuesday, when the House re-opened, as was widely expected.

Instead, Members of the County Assembly, who were returning after a month-long recess, focused on Budget preparations.

ALSO READ: Game on, Sonko tells Uhuru men

Speaker Beatrice Elachi did not address the matter even though she last month confirmed receipt of Miguna's nomination by Governor Mike Sonko.

Ms Elachi acknowledged that the nomination had been delivered to her office by Miguna’s lawyer, Cliff Ombeta, but she explained that she had asked the governor to follow the right procedures.

Sources told The Standard the governor was yet to comply with the directive.

Leader of Majority Abdi Guyo reiterated Jubilee Party's stance that they would reject Miguna’s name if it made its way to the floor of the House.

Citing Article 78(2) of the Constitution, he insisted Miguna could not hold office since he had dual citizenship and that anyone keen on deputising the governor had to come from the ruling party.

“Miguna is not going anywhere, I can assure you of that. Besides, he does not come from Jubilee so we will reject his name as earlier stated,” he said.