These amazing photos show the bond between Kanze Dena and her son

| Published Wed, June 6th 2018 at 12:39, Updated June 6th 2018 at 12:51 GMT +3

Photos of Kanze Dena with her son make hearts melt with adoration

Kanze Dena has been the talk of town for the past few days following her nomination to the Presidential Strategic Communication Unit (PSCU). Kanze Dena with her son

President Uhuru appointed the renowned Citizen TV anchor Kellen Beatrice Kanze Dena popularly known as Kanze Dena the new Deputy State House Spokesperson and Deputy Head of the Presidential Strategic Communication Unit.

Photos of Dena with her son make any heart melt with warmth

Photos of Dena with her son make hearts melt with adoration as she flaunts the all-grown chubby in her social media pages.

Dena will take leadership of digital, messaging, research, branding and press. She has been tasked with putting the focus on President Uhuru’s brand positioning, messaging and media relations with respect to getting to the Big-Four agenda. Kanze Dena with her son

