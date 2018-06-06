Teachers Union wade into Moi Girls rape saga with calls for patience

| Published Wed, June 6th 2018 at 11:17, Updated June 6th 2018 at 11:21 GMT +3

Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (Kuppet) Nairobi branch Executive Secretary Moses Mbora (left) flanked by Organizing Secretary Isaac Masenge during a press conference in Nairobi regarding the ongoing rape allegations at Moi Girls High School in Nairobi. [David Njaaga, Standard]

Kenya U?nion of Post Primary Education Teachers (Kuppet) Nairobi branch has called on fairness in the manner in which investigations into the rape allegations at Moi Girls' are conducted.

Union officials say while it is still not clear how and what time of the night the incident happened, speculations on who could be suspects is uncalled for and should be left for the investigator's final report.

Led by Executive Secretary Moses Mbora the officials defended staff members blamed for the alleged rape, terming the move baseless.

"It is not fair to point fingers at people you have not evidence of their wrong doing when in reality they are innocent," he said.

Mbora said: "Anyone who comes with such speculations should be arrested and taken for questioning to provide more leads into the matter."

The Union, however, condemned the erroneous act in the school calling for security enforcement to ensure students are safer in the institution.

"What has happened in the school has touched everybody including us teachers and we are really supportive of efforts by authorities to unravel identity of the attacker (s). In the meantime it is important for everybody to remain calm as we await the outcome," he said.

The officials spoke even after 90 staff in the school were taken DNA tests to unravel the intruder.

