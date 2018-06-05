Kate Spade, fashion designer, found dead at 55

| Published Tue, June 5th 2018 at 19:49, Updated June 5th 2018 at 19:53 GMT +3

Fashion designer Kate Spade dies aged 55. [Courtesy]

The 55-year-old fashion designer Kate Spade has been found dead in her New York apartment.

New York police are investigating her death as an apparent suicide.

She was found dead in her Park Avenue apartment at 10:20 local time (15:20 BST) by her housekeeper, a law enforcement official said.

Kate Spade was well known as a designer of clothes, shoes, and jewellery, but was best known for her accessory line.

The designer, whose name is Katherine Brosnahan, co-founded Kate Spade Handbags in 1993. The company now has hundreds of branches around the world.

Her bright and colourful patterned designs became a trademark of her brand, which is recognisable for its spades playing cards symbol as her logo.

She sold her namesake company in 2007.

The firm was bought by rival New York designer Coach last year in a deal worth $2.4bn (£1.8bn).