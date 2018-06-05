CS Amina cracks whip, dissolves Moi Girls’ school board

| Published Tue, June 5th 2018 at 13:50, Updated June 5th 2018 at 14:17 GMT +3

An interim board has been appointed to take charge of the school. [File, Standard]

Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed has dissolved the board of Moi Girls’ School, Nairobi in the ongoing crackdown against rape at the school.

The parents' body has also been dissolved in a raft of measures to improve security at the school.

The School’s principal Jael Mureithi has also opted for early retirement over the saga and her position will be taken by her deputy Florence Omusula until a substantive head is appointed.

CS Amina has vowed to punish all the perpetrators involved in the rape incident.

Earlier, Police clashed with owners of roadside kiosks in Makina area next to the school.

The officers said the demolished structures were a hideout for criminals seeking to gain access to the school.

However, the traders have claimed the demolitions are in bad faith and was not going to solve the insecurity in the school.

The traders said they have lost property worth millions as they were not given notice to vacate the area.

More to follow.

