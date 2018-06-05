Schools punish Muslim students who fail to attend church Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Education

CS Amina cracks whip, dissolves Moi Girls’ school board

By Hillary Orinde | Published Tue, June 5th 2018 at 13:50, Updated June 5th 2018 at 14:17 GMT +3
An interim board has been appointed to take charge of the school. [File, Standard]

Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed has dissolved the board of Moi Girls’ School, Nairobi in the ongoing crackdown against rape at the school.

The parents' body has also been dissolved in a raft of measures to improve security at the school.

ALSO READ: Moi Girls’ male tutors to undergo DNA test

The School’s principal Jael Mureithi has also opted for early retirement over the saga and her position will be taken by her deputy Florence Omusula until a substantive head is appointed.

CS Amina has vowed to punish all the perpetrators involved in the rape incident.

Earlier, Police clashed with owners of roadside kiosks in Makina area next to the school.

The officers said the demolished structures were a hideout for criminals seeking to gain access to the school.

Avoid becoming a victim of Fake News. Subscribe to the Standard Group SMS service by texting 'NEWS' to 22840.

However, the traders have claimed the demolitions are in bad faith and was not going to solve the insecurity in the school.

The traders said they have lost property worth millions as they were not given notice to vacate the area.

More to follow. 

ALSO READ: 10-year-old boy defiled by father loses scrotum

RELATED TOPICS:
moi girls nairobi
moi girls rape incident
amina mohammed
rape

Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

10-year-old boy defiled by father loses scrotum

10-year-old boy defiled by father loses scrotum

Man arrested over six-month-old baby’s defilement

Man arrested over six-month-old baby’s defilement

Is Moi Girls School management sleeping on the job?

Is Moi Girls School management sleeping on the job?

Moi Girls male teachers, workers to take DNA tests in rape probe

Moi Girls male teachers, workers to take DNA tests in rape probe

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Education

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited