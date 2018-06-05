Moses Kuria: I’m ready to take Mudavadi, Wetangula to Uhuru for a handshake

| Published Tue, June 5th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 4th 2018 at 22:13 GMT +3

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has told NASA co-principals Moses Wetang'ula and Musalia Mudavadi to support President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Kuria said he is ready to take Wetang’ula and Mudavadi to meet president Uhuru and shake hands.

ALSO READ: Raila: I have no link to any reshuffle in Uhuru’s cabinet

“I challenged them to come on board in pursuit of unity of purpose and I’m ready to take them to meet the president. Don’t be cheated that the Luhya unity will help attain the community’s presidential bid unless the leaders joined the rest of other Kenyans,” Kuria said.

Kuria criticised the two for ‘making noise’ that NASA leader Raila Odinga had betrayed their political cause.

“Don’t isolate the Luhya community from the government of the day. Working with the government and other communities is a sure route to achieve the community’s presidential quest and this is workable,” he said.

He said it is needless for the two Luhya leaders to complain that Raila has betrayed and sabotaged NASA’s political course and urged them to instead join government.

“I’m asking Wetangula and Mudavadi to stop crying and making noise about political betrayal and Luhya unity. Let them join Raila and Kallonzo in supporting President Uhuru to deliver the much needed services to Kenyans,” he said.

Kuria spoke at Namanajala Catholic Church on Sunday during a funds drive organized by Kitale Catholic Bishop Maurice Crowley to aid the infrastructural development of the church.

He defended the peace truce between president Uhuru and Raila arguing that the handshake has cultivated peace and unity in the country.

“Any right thinking Kenyan should not question why the two leaders shook hands. Their decision is laudable because the country is enjoying peace. This is the kind of environment we need for the prosperity of Kenyans,” he added.

ALSO READ: Mudavadi urged to join Jubilee

The Gatundu South MP was accompanied by the host MP Ferdinand Wanyonyi (Kwanza), Oku Kaunya (Teso North) and Richard Onyonka (Kitutu Chache).