Man stabs lover to death as sister watches

The woman had been hired as a home care giver to the man's aged father. [Courtesy]

A home care giver has been stabbed to death by a man said to be a son of an elderly person she was attending to at Riandira village, near Sagana Town, Kirinyaga County.

The woman whom police identified as Rehema Auma died instantly from the multiple stab wounds inflicted into her body by the man said to have been her lover.

Police from Mwea West Sub-County said they were pursuing the fleeing suspect who is well known by the residents and who allegedly committed the heinous crime in front of his sister.

Information availed to the media by witnesses indicated that Fedelis Mumbi a sister to the suspect reported the love affair between her brother and Auma to her aged father.

When the infuriated father reprimanded the son over the alleged illicit love he stormed into the kitchen demanding to be served with food by Auma.

The woman is said to have told the man she could not serve him with the lunch time meal since he was not her employer.

This, according to police triggered some bitter quarrel between the two where the man picked a knife and stabbed the unsuspecting 58-year-old woman to death.

Mumbi who knew about the love affair between her brother and the woman on witnessing the horrific incident raised an alarm and neighbors responded only to find blood gushing from the wounds as she groaned on the ground.

Police were then alerted and rushed to the scene but found the woman already dead as shocked residents stared at her motionless body.

Area OCPD Joseph Mutinda said since the woman was already dead when his officers arrived at the scene, there was nothing much they could do other than to move the body to Murang’a County Mortuary for postmortem examination.

“The scene was however secured for forensic investigations while we have launched a man hunt for the fleeing suspect whose identity is well known “he said.