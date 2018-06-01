Over 15 people injured after tree collapses during Madaraka Day celebrations in Meru

| Published Fri, June 1st 2018 at 12:44, Updated June 1st 2018 at 13:19 GMT +3

More than 15 people injured after the branches of a tree from which they were watching Madaraka Day celebrations in Meru collapse.

More than 15 people are nursing injuries at a Meru Level 5 Hospital after tragedy struck while they were following Madaraka Day proceedings at Kinoru Stadium.

The 10 people were rushed to hospital with four ambulances after a tree they had climbed on befell on them.

Security had barred people from entering the stadium after it filled up forcing the rest to follow the proceedings from outside.

Police have since cordoned the area.

The main event which marks 55 years since Kenya got self-rule will be presided over by President Uhuru Kenyatta, and various top dignitaries including his Deputy William Ruto, Opposition leader Raila Odinga and other government officials are inattendance.

This year’s celebrations come at a time when leaders publicly put their political differences aside during Thursday’s National Prayer Breakfast and urged Kenyans to reconcile.

“We have campaigned against one another, said nasty things against each other, and hurt one another. On my behalf, I ask for your (Raila’s) forgiveness and I tender my apology,” President Uhuru said.

NASA’s Kalonzo Musyoka and DP William Ruto and Raila also followed suit and extended an olive branch marking an end to the political rivalry that had rocked in 2017.

“Never again shall a Kenyan deprive a fellow Kenyan of his birthright because of elections. We will fight corruption together. On behalf of myself, and before this congregation gathered here at the prayer breakfast, I tender my apology to my brother Uhuru,” Raila said.

The Madaraka Day event is celebrated countrywide at all the 47 county headquarters presided over by County Commissioners as representatives of the President.