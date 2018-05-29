Controversy erupts over Sh100M airstrip upgrading project

| Published Tue, May 29th 2018 at 16:20, Updated May 29th 2018 at 16:37 GMT +3

Belgut Member of Parliament Nelson Koech (C) flanked by Kapsuser ward representative Humphrey Kirui and Aaron Rotich.

Sharp differences have emerged between Kericho Governor Paul Chepkwony and Belgut Member of Parliament (MP) Nelson Koech concerning the manner in which the Sh100M tender for the upgrading of the Kerenga Airstrip was done by the County Government.

Koech, who had initially voiced support for the project, Tuesday made a dramatic U-turn by writing a formal letter to the Ethics and Anti- Corruption Commission to investigate the alleged skewed tendering process.

“Kindly look into the tendering process of the rehabilitation of Kerenga Airstrip and in particular the alteration of the requirement for eligible bidders to have National Construction Authority (NCA) 2 qualification to NCA 3 qualifications which I have reasons to believe were deliberate and meant to favour particular interests,” said Koech in his signed letter to EACC.

But in a swift statement released by the county government communications unit, Prof Chepkwony said due procurement processes had been followed, adding that the claims raised by Mr Koech were “fictitious.”

The governor added that the allegations by the MP merely meant to taint the airstrip project.

“Mr Koech should come out clearly and declare his interest. The law is clear that the body mandated to provide oversight to the county government is the County Assembly. His meddling in this issue reeks of malicious intent to say the least,” read the statement.

Four companies placed bids to implement Phase I of the lucrative project to upgrade the existing runway which is 1.2Kms and make the airstrip functional for commercial flights.

In the second phase of the project, the county government has planned to extend the airstrip runway to 3.7kms.

But at a press conference where he was joined by three Members of County Assembly (MCAs) Humphrey Kirui (Kapsuser), Aaron Rotich (Seretut/Cheptororiet) and Weldon Koech (Chaik), Koech declared that he would block the project.

“As the elected Belgut Constituency Member of Parliament, I will not allow the governor to bulldoze a project in my constituency. If he is a man let him dare to bring a contractor to the site and let us meet on site,” said Koech.

The MP in the bare knuckle press conference claimed that the company which had won the tender had faked document including bank statements.

“Some senior government officers colluded with the company in filing tender documents in aim to get kickbacks,” said Koech.

The county government however rubbished the first term legislator’s claims and accused him of attempting to mislead the public.

“It is shocking that the MP claims that he is aware that the contract has already been awarded yet that is not the case. The procurement process is still ongoing. Mr Koech is lying to the people of Kericho,” noted Governor Chepkwony.

The governor last month launched the airstrip upgrading project in a ceremony which was witnessed by his Kiambu counterpart Ferdinand Waititu among other guests.

The airstrip upgrading project has been dogged with controversy since inception.

In December, the MCAs slashed the budget to Sh25M before rescinding the decision and reinstated it to Sh100M as budgeted by the Governor Chepkwony.

Koech Tuesday also claimed that the company that had won the tender was responsible for shoddy road and other works across the county.

“The company is responsible for several incomplete works across the county,” said Koech.

The MP at the same time dismissed the intended Sh2 trillion suit that Governor Chepkwony intends to file against the British government for human rights violations against members of the Kipsigis and the Talai clan during the colonial period.

Governor Chepkwony has repeatedly warned politicians against attempting to derail the fight for justice by elderly members of the Talai and Kipsigis Communities, saying the historical injustices they suffered were akin to genocide.