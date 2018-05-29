Dawn raids snare 24 as Uhuru warns the unethical

| Published Tue, May 29th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 28th 2018 at 21:57 GMT +3

President Uhuru Kenyatta dances with National Youth Service recruits during their passing-out parade in Gilgil. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

Fifty-four suspects face prosecution over the Sh9 billion National Youth Service scandal following investigations that President Uhuru Kenyatta has reportedly received constant briefing.

A plan for yesterday’s mass arrests was set in motion last Friday when Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji made an impromptu visit to the headquarters of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to meet Director George Kinoti to review statements recorded by suspects.

As a further pointer to the high-profile nature of the investigation into the scam, which was first brought to the President’s attention more than six months ago by his spy chief, and for which he demanded a briefing every two weeks, matters accelerated on Sunday night.

Following scrutiny of evidence gathered by detectives, Haji was told during the Friday meeting at the DCI offices along Kiambu Road that the files would be taken to his office for action on Sunday. And at 12.42am, 10 files were delivered to the DPP’s office.

A team that had been waiting started reviewing the files and the charges proposed. Nearly six hours later at 6.30am, the DPP had given the green light for action.

The President had reportedly by then been briefed on the progress. Teams of detectives were put on standby and told to act from 9pm Sunday.

The first to be arrested was NYS Director General Richard Ndubai, who was followed by a former director general, Sam Michuki. They were picked up at dawn yesterday and locked up at Muthaiga and Gigiri police stations respectively.

Denied bail

Public Service Principal Secretary Lilian Mbogo-Omollo refused to open her door until about 7am, when she told the team she would drive herself to the DCI headquarters. A court yesterday denied the PS’s plea for an anticipatory bond to stop her arrest.

The officers accompanied her to the DCI headquarters, where she was taken to the Economic and Commercial Crimes Unit for processing.

Another team of detectives had visited Naivasha, where more suspects were picked up and brought to Nairobi. Among those held were James Thuita and his wife, Yvonne Ngugi, who have been major suppliers at the NYS.

By last evening, 24 of the 54 suspects were in custody.

As the arrests took place, Uhuru vowed to deal firmly and decisively with all unethical people in the web of corruption.

The President said all Kenyans entrusted with responsibility must be ethical and ready to serve with a high sense of morality.

Unethical people

“We are not going to tolerate unethical people. People with responsibility must be ready to serve and not to be served,” said the Head of State at State House, Nairobi.

He said ethics was not about getting big positions of authority in the Government but how those entrusted with responsibility exercised that authority.

The probe, which started last September, targeted 40 public servants and 14 business persons as well as 10 companies. The bank accounts for all 54 had been frozen by a multi-agency team and the State was tracing their assets.

On May 10, the President convened a meeting at State House that included Cabinet Secretary Margaret Kobia and demanded answers on an intelligence brief to the effect that about Sh9 billion had been lost through fictitious payments.

Fingerprints taken

He was informed that the vouchers submitted to the DCI amounted to Sh900 million.

The following week he held another meeting with Prof Kobia and demanded progress on the matter.

Two weeks ago, the President demanded that Ms Omollo and Mr Ndubai step aside as the probe continued.

He also directed that anyone involved in the probe be sent on leave. Kobia ordered that all NYS procurement, finance and accounting staff who are under investigation be sent on compulsory leave.

Those arrested were taken to the DCI headquarters, where their fingerprints were taken before they were transferred to police cells ahead of today’s arraignment.

Haji urged the suspects still at large to surrender to DCI headquarters as soon as possible for processing and prosecution.

“I urge all suspects who are hiding to surrender themselves to the DCI or the nearest police station.

“I urge any person with information that might assist in the prosecution of the case to volunteer the same to my office.

“The DPP has independently reviewed all the files related to the ongoing investigations at NYS and has directed that prosecution commence immediately against all the named suspects,” said Haji.

The DPP said he had appointed four special prosecutors for the cases.

The multi-agency team has officers drawn from the DCI, the National Intelligence Service, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions and the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission.

Food rations

Investigators have scrutinised supplies of food rations, equipment, uniforms, towels, petroleum and fresh food as well as allegations of double payments through manipulation of the Integrated Financial Management Information System.

The suspects have been visiting the DCI headquarters for the past six months to record statements.

