The faceless untouchables who took away NYS billions

In summary Probe reveals a bitter fight by powerful factions for the control of NYS that led to a key official moved to another ministry to pave way for looting

Amount of money that could have been stolen at the NYS still unclear even as PS Lilian Omollo struggled to convince MPs that none had been lost

The wife of a vocal MP from Kiambu, the uncle and nephew of a powerful politician in government and children of an equally powerful Jubilee politician are among the faceless individuals whose companies received billions of shillings in questionable payments from the besieged National Youth Service (NYS).

Some of the companies suspected of having links to powerful politicians that did business with NYS include five firms (names in our possession) which received the biggest payments.

It is still unclear what the money was used for but we have established it was being paid on the command of senior individuals at the Youth Ministry.

And as this was happening, suppliers who had pending bills including the one who supplied containers for the Beyond Zero clinics for the slums in 2014, were pushed to the periphery of the payment.

Everything was smooth until a senior official at the NYS was transferred early this year due to a contract expiry. Some powerful quarters in government, according to telephone recordings listened to by Saturday Standard, were vouching for the official -- who has been moved to the Transport ministry -- to take over from the suspended NYS Director Richard Ndubai. Clashing interests

Clashing interests

Their interests however clashed with other quarters in government who wanted the official to leave as he was blocking their hand from the cookie jar. It is this war of interests that broke the camel’s back, making one party in the siphoning of funds at NYS to spill the beans.

By Friday, the amount of money that could have been stolen at the NYS was still unclear as Principal Secretary Lilian Omollo struggled to convince MPs that none had been lost.

“The amounts under investigation are best presented by the investigation agencies,” she said.

“We are in a country where the public can lynch you based on what they hear. It is unfortunate that that is how people in the country are,” she said.

So shameless were the thieves that we have established that money to pay suppliers got depleted within 15 hours of being disbursed by the Treasury. The NYS receives at least Sh6 billion every quarter from the Treasury. In the last financial year, it spent Sh21.6 billion and by May this year, it had spent Sh19.5 billion.

The quarterly payment ritual where preferred suppliers got paid at inflated prices was characterised by well-connected individuals milling around their big cars at the NYS campus along Thika road. Insiders say by the time the fuel guzzlers left, every cent had been paid out.

It is for this reason that the NYS, for example, paid Sh1.1 billion for beef in just one year. When calculated, it means they were spending Sh3 million on meat per day or each of the 45,000 recruits were consuming 66 kilos of beef daily.

Another example of a shameless payment was the Sh1 million price tag for a car tyre, four times more than the Sh200,000 it costs to purchase a Boeing 747 tyre. The firm was also spending Sh27,000 per 25kgs of milk powder, a staggering 188 per cent more than the market price of Sh14,000 for the same.

NYS was also spending between Sh1.7 to Sh2 billion per year on fuel sourced from third parties at more than 20 per cent the market rate, when it could have got the same cheaply from state owned National Oil. Likewise, it could have sourced the meat from government owned Kenya Meat Commission (KMC) and milk powder from the Kenya Cooperative Creameries (KCC), but its cartels were only interested in profit margins.

But instead of following the money, investigative agencies appear to be engaging in what is turning out to be a fishing expedition aimed at small time tenderpreneurs who received payments worth less than Sh50 million while the real culprits walk free.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), which we have established has been locked out of the NYS investigation all-together, has this week tried to save face by trying to reactivate its past cases. Likewise, the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has written to all those whose names get mentioned asking them to pay tax arrears based on figures quoted in newspaper reports.

Meanwhile, Health Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki, who was in charge of the Youth ministry when the looting happened, is still quiet over the matter. She told Saturday Standard from Geneva, Switzerland, where she is attending a health conference that unlike her colleagues, she is yet to be summoned by Parliament or the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

“Let us not get into that space until I am served with a formal request on what to respond to. Geneva is not the right place to do that,” she said.

Among the directors of companies questioned so far are the owners of Bosqure Ltd, Bervlink, Twin Sisters Ltd and Eva Two Thousand.

Also being sought by detectives over their role in the scandal are Phyliss Waluco, her daughter Anne Ngirita and son Jeremiah Ngirita alias Gichini. The three are said to have become overnight millionaires for among other things receiving payments for services not rendered.

Hawked vouchers

Saturday Standard has established that detectives are also trying to ascertain if Zipporah Kavili, Samuel Mulupi and Ferdinand Matano, all employees at NYS, are culpable. They are among the 40 people we have been informed recorded statements at the DCI.

The police are especially interested in Matano and Mulupi who work at the store and sign delivery notes. The issue of delivery notes is of special interest since it has emerged that a number of companies were paid by only presenting delivery notes. Other companies got tenders they had not applied for but were awarded through phone calls from NYS officials.

“This is how it goes. An official calls you and asks if you can supply some goods based on the people you know and that’s it. The deal is completed on phone,” one supplier who received hundreds of millions told Saturday Standard.

“The longer route is to pass through all the tendering stages but then you will have to bribe everyone along the way and still pay the 10 per cent from what you receive in the end. That is the government rule,” said the supplier.

Although the tendering process in government was moved online a few years ago, the systems at NYS are still designed to have maximum human input as possible. Here, a tender goes through seven stages before a payment is made. Those tendering first have to get a tender requisition, then get approval from a finance officer before the tender is evaluated by a procurement committee.

It is after the procurement committee approves that the goods or services are then delivered. Inspection is then done, before a voucher is handed to the supplier. The voucher then goes through validation then the payment is done by Central Bank.

All people in these stages require some greasing before the supplier can move to the next stage. So bad is the situation that at the NYS headquarters, some employees have resulted to hawking payment vouchers to the highest bidder every time some money comes in.

But as it has been the case with all big scandals, top government officials have promised that no one will be spared.

“Stiff penalties must be meted out to stop such acts. We cannot be losing money to corrupt individuals at the expense of development of the country,” Deputy President William Ruto said Friday.

