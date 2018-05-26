Blast in Indian restaurant injures 15 Previous Story
EU, NATO urge Russia to 'accept responsibility' for MH17

By AFP | Published Sat, May 26th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 25th 2018 at 21:16 GMT +3
The EU and NATO urged Russia on Friday to take responsibility for 2014 downing of flight MH17 over eastern Ukraine after international investigators concluded that a missile which destroyed the plane came from a Russian military brigade.

The 28-nation European Union and the 29-country US-led military alliance issued statements on the shooting down of the Malaysia Airlines plane hours after the Netherlands and Australia said they held Moscow liable.

“The European Union calls on the Russian Federation to accept its responsibility and to fully cooperate with all efforts to establish accountability,” the EU’s foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said in a statement. 

