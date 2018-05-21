These are the Kenyans who attended the Sh1 million Royal Wedding event at Windsor

| Published Mon, May 21st 2018 at 19:09, Updated May 21st 2018 at 19:54 GMT +3

Kenya's top social media influencer Vera Sidika arrives at the Windsor Golf & Country Club Hotel, Nairobi to watch the screening of the Royal wedding of the Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Over three billion people are said to have watched The Royal Wedding between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on the weekend of May 19, 2018.

The event that was sponsored by Samantha's Bridal was graced by prominent people at the Windsor Golf & Country Club Hotel in Nairobi, Kenya.

Some of the influential Kenyans that caught every detail on a giant screen at the club included Standard Group Acting CEO Orlando Lyomu together with his wife Pauline, Standard Digital’s General Manager Robert Toroitich and Carole Kimutai the Managing Editor.

Others included Chandaria Industries CEO, Darshan Chandaria, British High Commissioner Nic Hailey, Socialite Vera Sidika and Radio Maisha host Mwende Macharia.

Lawyer Donald Kipkorir, Laikipia Woman Representative Kate Waruguru, Suzie Beauty founder Suzie Wokabi, Pinky Ghelani and actress Naomi Ng'ang'a also graced the occasion.

The star studded event was hosted by Chero of Str8up and Micheal Gitonga of Morning Express, and was aired live on KTN.

Standard Group Acting CEO Orlando Lyomu (right) with his wife Pauline and Laikipia Women Representative Cate Waruguru at the Windsor Golf & Country Club hotel, Nairobi watching the Royal wedding of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, Britain.[Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Standard Digital’s General Manager Robert Toroitich and Carole Kimutai the Managing Editor. [Photo: Courtesy]

Quinter Mboori of the Nairobian at the Windsor Golf & Country Club Hotel. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Guests at the Windsor Golf & Country Club hotel, Nairobi watching the Royal Wedding. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Ann Kangerewe at the Royal Wedding screening at the Windsor Golf and Country Club. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Lawyer Donald Kipkorir, British High Commissioner Nic Hailey and his wife Carolina Cerruti celebrating the Royal Wedding of Prince Harry & Meghan, Duke & Duchess Of Sussex. [Photo: Courtesy]

Pinky Ghelani and Suzzy Wokabi watch a TV broadcast of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Royal Wedding at the Windsor Golf Hotel and Country Club in Nairobi, Kenya. [Photo: Courtesy]

KTN’s Str8up host Chero at the Windsor Golf & Country Club Hotel, Nairobi. [Photo: Courtesy]

Prince Harry and Meghan now referred to as The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have chosen to postpone their honeymoon so they can attend Prince Charles 70th birthday.

It is rumoured that the couple may spend their honeymoon in Namibia or Botswana. However, there are better places they could have fun in Kenya.

We believe Kenya is special because it is the place where Harry's grandmother first heard that her father (George VI) had died on 6 February 1952 and she became Queen.

