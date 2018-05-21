Miguna selection set to be debated in Nairobi County assembly

| Published Mon, May 21st 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 21st 2018 at 00:01 GMT +3

County Assembly of Nairobi Speaker Beatrice Elachi

County Assembly of Nairobi Speaker Beatrice Elachi will present the letter nominating Miguna Miguna as Nairobi County deputy governor in the House for debate.

Speaking in Mombasa, Ms Elachi also called on President Uhuru Kenyatta to help resolve the stand-off between Governor Mike Sonko and his critics, most of whom are said to be from State House.

“The President should end the stand-off. It is hurting development in the county,” said Elachi.

"Legally speaking, Sonko bears the burden to nominate a deputy governor following a recent advisory by the Supreme Court, which came in the wake of the resignation of his former deputy governor, Polycarp Igathe, in January," she said.

Elachi had objected to Miguna's nomination on grounds the letter nominating him was unprocedurally presented to her. She was also concerned about doubts surrounding his Kenyan citizenship. However, on Saturday, she declared she had no reason to object to Sonko's choice.

“I have no authority to reject a nominee Governor Sonko has picked. That is why I will present the letter nominating Miguna to the county assembly so members can approve or reject it."

Sonko's decision to nominate Miguna has sparked off a storm in Uhuru's Jubilee Party, which is opposed to Sonko's choice.

Some Jubilee leaders have claimed Sonko's move was meant to preempt his impeachment for failing to deliver on the promises Jubilee made to city residents.

But Sonko claims some powerful forces in the national government are fighting him.

Analysts say Sonko nominated Miguna to get back at his detractors who are keen on impeaching him. Miguna has however said he is not aware of his nomination.

