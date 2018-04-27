12-year-old boy commits suicide in Vihiga County

| Published Fri, April 27th 2018 at 12:55, Updated April 27th 2018 at 13:30 GMT +3

12-year-old commits suicide in Vihiga County.

A class four pupil at Kidinye primary school in Vihiga Constituency committed suicide in unknown circumstances in his bedroom on Thursday night.

Judith Kageha, an aunt, noted the 12-year-old was left home to take care of the house while the family attended a funeral in the neighborhood.

ALSO READ: Police officer commits suicide over bank loans

“It was around 8:30pm when I came back home and found the children were missing. I assumed they had gone to play with their peers,” Kageha said.

She noted after checking outside and with neighbours without finding him, he came back to the house and checked in the bedroom.

“I found him sleeping while there was a rope in his neck. He was already dead. It is then that I informed other people in the compound,” she said.

She said it was a mystery to the family as the boy had not shown any signs of distress and no one had threatened him on anything in the family.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

The body has been taken to County Referral Hospital’s mortuary in Mbale awaiting post mortem.