2018 KCPE, KCSE exams dates released

| Published Tue, April 17th 2018 at 00:00, Updated April 16th 2018 at 21:42 GMT +3

Mwaniki Jeremiah Thiong'o a candidate at Nyeri complex primary school seeks spiritual intervention before the start of KCPE , October 31, 2017. [Photo: Mose Sammy, Standard]

This year’s national examinations calendar has been released and shows that the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) tests will begin on October 30.

Rehearsals for the three-day examinations will be held on October 29 and the papers will end on November 1.

The Kenya National Examinations Council (Knec) timetable also shows that Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations will be done between November 2 and 28.

Data from Knec shows that a total of 1.6 million candidates will write this year's Form Four and Standard Eight exams.

Knec acting Chief Executive Officer Mercy Karogo said some 1.06 million pupils will sit for KCPE exams and another 663,820 for the KCPE tests.

Ms Karogo said 323,113 girls and 340,707 boys are KCSE candidates, while 529,124 girls and 531,668 boys are listed for KCPE.

Maths and chemistry will be done on the first day of the KCSE written papers.

Home science, woodwork and computer studies will complete the KCPE examinations on November 28.

The registration data, however, shows that there are more candidates sitting the examinations this year.

Last year, a total of 1.5 million candidates registered for the two examinations. Some 993,718 sat for KCPE and another 611,952 did the KCSE tests.

