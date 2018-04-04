Governors: EAC pacts hurting our economies Next Story
Speaker Lusaka dismisses ANC, Ford-K merger plan

By Jackline Inyanji | Published Wed, April 4th 2018 at 00:00, Updated April 4th 2018 at 00:28 GMT +3
NASA Leader Raila Odinga (left) with Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka during the burial of Professor Oeri Tumbo at Mosocho, Kisii County. [Photo by Sammy Omingo/Standard]

Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka has faulted the planned merger of Ford Kenya and Amani National Congress (ANC) parties, saying it will not unite Kenyans.

Ford-K leader Moses Wetang'ula and Musalia Mudavadi of ANC have hinted at collapsing their parties into one.

They want to sideline Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), their partner in the National Super Alliance, after accusing its leader Raila Odinga of betrayal after he entered a deal with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Critics have accused the two of focusing only on Western region.

On Monday, Mr Lusaka urged them to form a party with a national outlook if they hoped to make an impact.

"Forming a Western political party will not propel anybody to power. An alliance that brings on board all other communities will work properly," he said.

"While we support plans to bring people together, the idea of a Mulembe party is misplaced. They need to focus on uniting the country."

Cabinet Secretaries Eugene Wamalwa (Water) and Rashid Echesa (Sports), and Mumias East MP Benjamin Washiali also dismissed the merger.

RELATED TOPICS:
musalia madavadi
moses wetang’ula
anc
ford kenya
nasa leaders
2022 politics

