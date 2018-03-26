132 youths arrested with fake KDF calling letters Next Story
Deputy Governor Barchok tells off Ruto on projects Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Kenya

We'll respect your views on projects, Kibwana tells residents

By Nanjinia Wamuswa | Published Mon, March 26th 2018 at 00:00, Updated March 25th 2018 at 19:01 GMT +3
Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana and his deputy Adelina Mwau receive copies of the 2018-2022 development plan proposed by residents at ceremony at Kwa Kathoka Agriculture Training Centre over the weekend.

Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana has pledged to implement a new five-year county development plan after it was endorsed by more than 3,000 villages.

The County Integrated Development Plan, delivered through the participation of about 120,000 residents since November last year, contains village-to-village projects proposed by locals.

ALSO READ: Children die as floods sweep away houses

While receiving copies of plans from all the wards at Kwa-Kathoka Agricultural Training Centre in Makueni at the weekend, Prof Kibwana said the participatory approach made it easier for the county to settle on projects to fund, given there was consensus among the residents.

“This process witnessed the highest turn up since 2013 of close to 120,000 people out of a population of about one million. This is a good indicator that our people now understand their role in development,” said Kibwana.

He said the exercise, which was a legal requirement, provided confidence and legitimacy on the planned projects.

Kibwana said his government would stick to the agreement in order to ensure equity and accountability in delivery of projects.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

The event was attended by Deputy Governor Adelina Mwau, Senator Mutula Kilonzo Junior, MPs Dan Maanzo (Makueni), Eratus Kivasu (Mbooni) and Jessica Mbalu (Kibwezi East). 

 

RELATED TOPICS:
governor kivutha kibwana
development plan
Makueni

Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Two children die following heavy rains in Makindu

Two children die following heavy rains in Makindu

Women’s harrowing tales of abuse from husbands

Women’s harrowing tales of abuse from husbands

Wiper accuses ODM of playing selfish politics

Wiper accuses ODM of playing selfish politics

Man dies after crocodile attack in Makueni

Man dies after crocodile attack in Makueni

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Kenya

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited