We'll respect your views on projects, Kibwana tells residents

| Published Mon, March 26th 2018 at 00:00, Updated March 25th 2018 at 19:01 GMT +3

Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana and his deputy Adelina Mwau receive copies of the 2018-2022 development plan proposed by residents at ceremony at Kwa Kathoka Agriculture Training Centre over the weekend.

Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana has pledged to implement a new five-year county development plan after it was endorsed by more than 3,000 villages.

The County Integrated Development Plan, delivered through the participation of about 120,000 residents since November last year, contains village-to-village projects proposed by locals.

While receiving copies of plans from all the wards at Kwa-Kathoka Agricultural Training Centre in Makueni at the weekend, Prof Kibwana said the participatory approach made it easier for the county to settle on projects to fund, given there was consensus among the residents.

“This process witnessed the highest turn up since 2013 of close to 120,000 people out of a population of about one million. This is a good indicator that our people now understand their role in development,” said Kibwana.

He said the exercise, which was a legal requirement, provided confidence and legitimacy on the planned projects.

Kibwana said his government would stick to the agreement in order to ensure equity and accountability in delivery of projects.

The event was attended by Deputy Governor Adelina Mwau, Senator Mutula Kilonzo Junior, MPs Dan Maanzo (Makueni), Eratus Kivasu (Mbooni) and Jessica Mbalu (Kibwezi East).