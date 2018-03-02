Members decry use of excessive force during crackdown on hawkers Previous Story
Plastic bags manufacturer in Court to lift ban

By Faith Karanja | Published Fri, March 2nd 2018 at 10:39, Updated March 2nd 2018 at 10:44 GMT +3
[Photo: Courtesy]

A company has gone to court seeking orders to lift the ban on the use of plastic bags.

In its application filed at the High Court in Nairobi yesterday, Hi-Plast Ltd wants the ban by the Ministry of Environment overturned on the grounds that it has caused manufacturers losses worth millions of shillings.

Through lawyer Eddy Orinda, the company wanted orders declaring the Kenya Gazette notice dated February 28, 2017 inconsistent with the Constitution hence null and void.

“The ban was passed without consultations with my client and other stakeholders as required by the law,” said Mr Orinda.

He said the ban may have targeted some people as some companies continue to produce the bags.

In sworn affidavits, Hi-Plast Director Mahesh Dodhia said they had suffered major losses.

