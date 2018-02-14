Justice Paul Kariuki's journey to Sheria House Next Story
CJ Maraga calls for alternative ways of solving cases to prevent backlog Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Kenya

Seven suspected thugs shot dead at Kibunja area in Molo (Photos)

By Mercy Asamba | Published Wed, February 14th 2018 at 14:09, Updated February 14th 2018 at 15:58 GMT +3
The suspects are said to be highway robbers who were planning to carjack two lorries. 

Seven suspected thugs were shot dead by police at Kibunja area in Molo, Nakuru County on Wednesday morning.

Police say they had trailed the suspects from Kayole. 

Area OCPD Daniel Kamanza said the armed men had travelled from Nairobi with intent to commit a crime along Nakuru-Eldoret Highway.

ALSO READ: Man kills brother-in-law over a cigarette puff

The area OCPD Kamanza assured Kenyans that fight against crime around the area had intensified.

The suspects are said to have been planning to carjack two trucks transporting sugar from Nairobi to Eldoret.

The three suspects who managed to escape unhurt during the dramatic shoot-out

The gangsters who were waylaid as they drove in two vehicles; a Toyota Fielder and Toyota Prado, are believed to have been using the vehicles in carrying out their criminal activities. 

One of the cars that were being used by the robbers[Courtesy]

 Three other suspects managed to escape and police have launched a manhunt.

[Photo: Standard]
Police have recovered three guns belonging to the gangsters.[Courtesy]
RELATED TOPICS:
crime
robbers
police
molo

WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Kenyan jailed in the US for 10 years

Kenyan jailed in the US for 10 years

Man accused of killing trade partner

Man accused of killing trade partner

One arrested over student's killing

One arrested over student's killing

Police hunt for motorcycle thieves

Police hunt for motorcycle thieves

Watch Live TV




ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Kenya

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited