Seven suspected thugs shot dead at Kibunja area in Molo (Photos)

Seven suspected thugs were shot dead by police at Kibunja area in Molo, Nakuru County on Wednesday morning.
Area OCPD Daniel Kamanza said the armed men had travelled from Nairobi with intent to commit a crime along Nakuru-Eldoret Highway.
The suspects are said to have been planning to carjack two trucks transporting sugar from Nairobi to Eldoret.
The gangsters who were waylaid as they drove in two vehicles; a Toyota Fielder and Toyota Prado, are believed to have been using the vehicles in carrying out their criminal activities.
Three other suspects managed to escape and police have launched a manhunt.