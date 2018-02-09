KAF pilot survives fighter jet crash

| Published Fri, February 9th 2018 at 10:25, Updated February 9th 2018 at 11:01 GMT +3

A Kenya Air Force pilot survived a fighter jet crash that reportedly caught fire while airborne on routine practice within II-Ng’wesi community wildlife conservancy yesterday afternoon.

The Conservancy straddles along Isiolo and Laikipia Counties and is managed by Northern Rangeland Trust (NRT) which is under the world famous Lewa Downs Wildlife Conservancy.

Security personnel were tight-lipped but residents living around the conservancy reported that a fighter jet caught fire while in the air and the pilot parachuted out.

‘‘The jet was on fire and the man flying it landed safely. He was taken away by the military’’ said our source.

The man said there were two jets flying in the area prior to the air crash.

A security source from the region maintained the pilots were on routine flight practice.

The pilot who is reportedly ‘slightly injured’ was taken away by his colleagues who arrived by a helicopter.

The pilots are reportedly based at Laikipia Air Base (LAB).