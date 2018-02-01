High Court suspends order to shut down TV stations

| Published Thu, February 1st 2018 at 14:32, Updated February 1st 2018 at 15:09 GMT +3

High Court has suspended the Government’s directive to shut down the three leading TV stations in Kenya pending a full hearing of the case that was filed by Activist Okiya Omtatah on Thursday.

Judge Chacha Mwita ordered the Communications Authority of Kenya to restore live transmission for KTN News, Citizen TV and NTV.

He also barred the government from interfering with the signals of the various TV stations.

The shutdown was as a result of broadcasting the National Super Alliance (NASA) event at Uhuru Park despite state order barring TV stations to air the event live.

In his ruling, Judge Mwita said the orders will remain until the case is heard and determined on February 14.

Earlier, Activist Omtatah had submitted the petition to court seeking to overturn the Government’s directive that led to switching off Kenya’s leading TV stations, arguing the move is contravening the constitution.

Omtatah argued that the Government’s order is in utter violation of Article 33 and 34 of the Constitution, which guarantee media freedom and access to information.

In a press statement on Wednesday, the Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i said the shutdown will continue until full investigations regarding Raila’s swearing-in are concluded.

Matiang’i accused some media personalities of furthering NASA agenda which he termed as an illegal act according to the Constitution.

“Media owners and all relevant actors had been given a full security situation brief well ahead of the illegal activities of NASA. Unfortunately, some media houses chose to disregard this advice, their own code of ethics, self- regulations and moral responsibility to every Kenyan to safeguard security of their fellow citizens,” he said.