Yvonne Wamalwa is dead

Yvonne Wamalwa, widow of the late former Vice President Michael Wamalwa Kijana

Yvonne Wamalwa, widow of the late former Vice President Michael Wamalwa Kijana has passed away,

Water Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa has confirmed.

According to sources close to the family, Yvonne died at her sister's home in Nanyuki today morning. CS Eugene Wamalwa has also confirmed that the family had made arrangements to bring the body to Lee Funeral Home in Nairobi.

Yvonne Wamalwa passed on at Nanyuki Cottage hospital. She had been staying in Ichuga since October with her sister Stephanie Mwitye. On Thursday morning she developed complications and was rushed to cottage hospital where she died.

Yvonne Wamalwa was married in a society wedding (complete with vintage cars and morning suits, six months before Wamalwa's death at 58) which got Kenyans talking in 2003.

The alumnus of Cardinal Otunga Girls High School and Murdoch University (Terrorism and International Security) is a one-time Deputy Permanent Representative of Kenya to Habitat, an appointment which was done by former President Mwai Kibaki after the death of her husband.

She was later appointed as the Deputy High Commissioner to Australia and Deputy Director, Parliamentary and County Government Directorate.

As the Deputy Director for Parliamentary and County Government, Yvonne was working closely with Ambassador Eliphas Barine, the director in charge of parliamentary and county affairs, to form a cohesive and harmonious relationship between the national and the county governments on foreign policy matters.

The body was transported from Nayuki to Nairobi and is being preserved at The Lee Funeral Home.

