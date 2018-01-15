Policeman missing after Lamu attack retraces steps back to police station

| Published Mon, January 15th 2018 at 12:44, Updated January 15th 2018 at 15:46 GMT +3

An Administration police officer who disappeared in Saturday's insurgent attack on a police patrol in Lango la Simba in Lamu has been found alive but with bruises on his body.

He trekked from the site of attack for close to six kilometres after hiding in the bushes and managed to reach Gamba police station in Tana River County on Sunday morning.

Meanwhile several police guns and armour lost in the attack were also recovered in the bushes yesterday. Several guns, equipment and ammunition was lost in the attack on GSU and AP trucks which were set ablaze by militants on Saturday.

Jackline Wachira, a laboratory technician was killed in one of the vehicles after being hit by a single bullet to the head.

Confirming the safe return of the officer identified only as Omondi Lamu county Commissioner Gilbert Kitiyo said the latter has been "accounted for" and has some body bruises.

"All the officers who were on duty on Saturday have been accounted for. The officer who had been missing has been found alive but with slight injuries," said Kitiyo last evening.

Militants with Kenya Defence Forces KDF uniform opened fire on the two trucks after letting through passengers in an ambush that led to the Jackline's death and injury of several policemen.

On November 28 three police officers were killed by militants at Nyangoro area in a similar ambush on vehicles.

A lorry transporting fish from Lamu was burnt on December 27 last year and its driver and conductor killed in another attack.

Three traders were also killed when a Toyota vehicle they were travelling in exploded after hitting a detonated device.