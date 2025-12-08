President Samia hosts US diplomat amid Tanzania ties review

President Samia Suluhu (R) and US Charge d'Affaires Andrew Lentz. [Ikulu Tanzania, X]

Tanzania President Samia Suluhu Hassan on Monday, December 8, hosted the United States acting Ambassador Andrew Lentz at the State House in Dodoma for a high-stakes meeting on the back of strained bilateral ties.

In a statement released after the meeting, the presidential communications unit reported that the two leaders mainly discussed ‘strategic projects’ that the US government was undertaking in the country.

The multi-billion-dollar projects involve natural minerals development.

However, the tension between Tanzanian authorities and a section of Western countries, including the US, made the face-to-face encounter surprising as it seemed unlikely.

“Ambassador Lentz, accompanied by Counselor for Political and Economic Affairs, underscored Washington’s determination to reset the relationship and deepen economic, political, and security collaboration between the two countries,” said Shaaban Kissu, the Deputy Director of Presidential Communications.

Also on the agenda was political stability amid growing anti-government sentiments following the disputed October 29 polls, where President Suluhu managed an easy victory, garnering 97 per cent of the vote.

Protests have also been planned on Independence Day, December 9, triggering government advisories for Tanzanians to stay at home amid fears of unrest.

“Beyond the investment portfolio, the meeting also touched on broader areas of cooperation, including political stability, regional security, economic reforms, private sector growth, health-sector partnerships and people-to-people exchanges,” Kissu said.

On Thursday last week, the US government announced a review of its bilateral ties with Tanzania over rights abuses.

The President Donald Trump administration raised concerns over repression of religious freedom and free speech and lamented the hurdles to US investments, such as the ensuing violence.

Earlier, President Suluhu warned foreign actors against meddling in Tanzania's affairs, a point she reiterated during today’s engagement.

“As a non-aligned country, Tanzania is open, ready, and committed to working with all partners who respect our sovereignty and share our vision for prosperity,” she remarked.

Tanzanians have expressed mixed reactions to the meeting, with some questioning the President's sudden change of tone towards the international community, while others hailed the strengthening of ties with major partners like the US.

“Let's wait and see if Trump will dance on the graves of those young men and women who were killed for refusing to vote in a leader they deem not fit to hold office by allowing corrupt dealings being proposed by Samia’s administration,” remarked Shaha Msuko.

A tweep named Ambassador Tagare wrote: “Protests will still go on.”

“Congratulations, our beloved President,” said another.

In contrast to the two-page statement from the State House, the US Embassy in Tanzania released only a single-line statement online confirming the meeting.