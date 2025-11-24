×
The Standard

Kenya, Malaysia forge strategic partnership to boost trade

By Mike Kihaki | Nov. 24, 2025
President William Ruto and Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim at State House on November 24, 2025. [PCS]

President William Ruto and Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim have  signed multiple agreements aimed at deepening bilateral ties between the two countries across

trade, technology, infrastructure, and human capital development.

The meeting marks a milestone in Kenya-Malaysia relations, with promises of increased trade, technology transfer, infrastructure development, and human capital growth.

Speaking after the talks, Ruto said the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the National Chambers of Commerce of Kenya and Malaysia, aimed at

unlocking new business opportunities and strengthening private sector partnerships.

“This marks the beginning of a deeper strategic partnership for mutual benefit,” Ruto said.

A key highlight of the discussions was Kenya and Malaysia’s agreement to remove tariffs and non-tariff barriers, expanding exports in digital technology, high-tech manufacturing,

and agriculture.

The Head of State welcomed Malaysia’s decision to scrap tariffs on agricultural produce and beef, describing it as a significant step that will open new market opportunities for

Kenyan farmers and strengthen the foundation of our partnership.

On human capital and industrial development, the two nations agreed to enhance cooperation in semiconductor technology, with Malaysia providing support to boost Kenya’s

manufacturing capacity.

“We will grow and expand our semiconductor technology and manufacturing capabilities, including training opportunities for our engineers and high-level professionals,” he noted.

This move aligns with Kenya’s broader industrial agenda and the country’s emphasis on STEM education, research, and skills development over the next decade.

The President also invited Malaysian firms to participate in public-private partnerships (PPPs) to expand Kenya’s road network, including 2,500 kilometers of highways and 28,000

kilometers of tarmac roads.

“Major engineering firms will find significant opportunities in Kenya’s infrastructure projects,” he said, underscoring the potential for collaboration between Kenyan and Malaysian

companies.

Additional agreements included MoUs on aviation, tourism cooperation, and city-level cooperation between Nairobi and Kuala Lumpur to enhance urban planning, technology, and

service delivery.

The two leaders also shared concerns over global conflicts, urging comprehensive solutions to crises in Gaza and Sudan.

Both emphasized human rights, democracy, and justice as central to their partnership agenda.

