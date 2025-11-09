AUC Chairperson Youssouf alarmed over Mali insurgency

African Union (AU) Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf poses for a photograph at the Embassy of Djibouti in Addis Ababa, on December 11, 2024. [AFP]

African Union Commission (AUC) Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf has drawn global attention to potential violations of human rights and humanitarian laws amid an insurgency in Mali.

In a message to the international community on Sunday, November 9, Youssouf warned that the fight between the ruling military junta and the insurgents could soon occasion a humanitarian crisis amid blockades that have limited access to essential supplies for civilians.

“H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf expresses deep concern over the rapidly deteriorating security situation in Mali, where terrorist groups have imposed blockades, disrupted access to essential supplies, and severely worsened humanitarian conditions for civilian populations,” read part of a statement from the chairperson’s office.

Jihadists in Mali have recently made advances in some parts of the country and were allegedly closing in on the capital, Bamako, raising fears of yet another coup in the nation that has experienced a series of hostile takeovers.

The current military rule of Colonel Assimi Goita, the interim president, came to power in the May 2021 coup after another in August of 2020.

In a move translated as an economic sabotage, the jihadists have imposed blockades on major highways, disrupting supply chains, leading to shortages and hikes in prices of basic commodities.

“The Chairperson firmly condemns the deliberate attacks against innocent civilians, which have resulted in unacceptable loss of life and heightened instability across affected regions,” Youssouf said.

Additionally, the outlawed group has reportedly kidnapped several civilians and later demanded ransom payments in exchange for their release.

The payments are suspected to be used to bankroll the operations of the group.

The latest spate of abductions involved three Egyptians who are yet to be freed.

“The Chairperson urges a robust, coordinated, and coherent international response to counter terrorism and violent extremism in the Sahel,” stated Youssouf.

Further, he pledged solidarity with the government of Mali, especially in efforts to restore peace and order.