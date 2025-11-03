Kindiki among leaders at Samia Suluhu's swearing-in ceremony

DP Kindiki flies out to Entebbe for the 63rd Uganda Independence Day celebrations in October, 2025. [DPCS]

Regional leaders on Monday, November 3, attended the swearing-in ceremony of Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu Hassan at State House in Chamwino, Dodoma, as she begins a new term amid political tension.

Zambia’s President Hakainde Hichilema, Burundi’s Évariste Ndayishimiye, Somalia’s Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, and Kenya’s Deputy President Kithure Kindiki were among dignitaries who witnessed the event, which was held under tight security and limited to invited leaders and officials.

Other leaders include Uganda's Deputy President Jessica Alupo.

President Suluhu was sworn in after securing 97.66 per cent of the votes.

The ceremony took place against a backdrop of unrest, with videos circulating online showing violent clashes, injuries, and fatalities linked to post-election protests.

Rights organisations and international bodies have condemned the reported violence and urged calm, calling for dialogue to resolve the crisis.

At the same time, concerns over food and fuel shortages persist in several regions, heightening pressure on the government.

Despite the turmoil, diplomatic guests struck a conciliatory tone, underscoring the need for regional stability and cooperation.

President Suluhu begins her five-year term facing mounting calls to restore public confidence, ease economic hardship, and calm political tensions that have overshadowed her landslide victory.