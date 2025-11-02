Suluhu: The lady who contested against and beat her own shadow

Tanzania's President Samia Suluhu Hassan arriving ahead of a meeting as part of the Summit on Clean Cooking in Africa at the Elysee Presidential Palace in Paris, France, on May 14, 2024. (Photo by Daniel Pier/NurPhoto)

There is a saying that “What a man can do, a woman can do better.” Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu Hassan seems to have taken that quite literally, including the bits best left undone.

When she rose to power in March 2021 after the sudden death of John Pombe Magufuli, Tanzania and the rest of the world celebrated. Here was a woman soft-spoken, motherly, modestly dressed, with her scarf neatly tied, stepping into one of the region’s toughest political seats. She was hailed as a symbol of hope, the woman who would soften the sharp edges of Tanzanian politics.