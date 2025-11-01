×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya's Bold Newspaper
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

AUC congratulates Samia Suluhu on election win, urges peace in Tanzania

By Ronald Kipruto | Nov. 1, 2025

African Union (AU) Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf poses for a photograph at the Embassy of Djibouti in Addis Ababa, on December 11, 2024. [AFP]

African Union Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Youssouf has congratulated Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu on her election victory.

Suluhu was on Saturday, November 1, announced the winner by the electoral commission, securing 97.66 per cent of the vote.

The announcement came after days of violent protests, with citizens challenging her presidency.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Youssouf, while acknowledging the deaths, called on Tanzanians to maintain peace, expressing regret over the deadly unrest that followed the polls.

‘’The Chairperson deeply regrets the loss of human life during the post-electoral protests and extends his sincere condolences to the families of the victims,’’ read a statement from AUC.

The chairperson further underscored the need to uphold fundamental rights and freedoms, including the right to peaceful assembly and expression, urging authorities to safeguard these rights within the law.

He also called on citizens to exercise their rights responsibly, saying, ‘’The African Union reaffirms its readiness to support the people and Government of Tanzania in their efforts to preserve peace, national cohesion, and democracy.’’

Suluhu is set to serve a five-year term and has already been handed her certificate of presidency alongside her deputy, Emmanuel Nchimbi.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

President Samia Suluhu African Union Chairperson African Union Chairperson Tanzania Election results
.

Latest Stories

Cost of a comment: How Kenya lost Sh15b after Moody's misstep
Cost of a comment: How Kenya lost Sh15b after Moody's misstep
Business
By Brian Ngugi
3 hrs ago
Stop 'two-term nonsense', Sifuna hits out at some ODM officials
Coast
By Willis Oketch
3 hrs ago
Over 20 killed, homes and animals swept away
Rift Valley
By Stephen Rutto
3 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

What next for Tanzania after Suluhu winning contentious polls?
By Biketi Kikechi 3 hrs ago
What next for Tanzania after Suluhu winning contentious polls?
Sululu 98 pc win, curious voter turnout displays folly of Africa' elections
By David Odongo 3 hrs ago
Sululu 98 pc win, curious voter turnout displays folly of Africa' elections
Over 20 killed, homes and animals swept away
By Stephen Rutto 3 hrs ago
Over 20 killed, homes and animals swept away
Stop 'two-term nonsense', Sifuna hits out at some ODM officials
By Willis Oketch 3 hrs ago
Stop 'two-term nonsense', Sifuna hits out at some ODM officials
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved