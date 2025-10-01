South Africa ambassador to France dies in suspected suicide

Nathi Mthethwa. [Courtesy]

The death of South Africa’s ambassador to France, Nathi Mthethwa, has raised more questions than answers after he was found outside the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Paris.

Mthethwa, 58, had been reported missing by his wife on Monday evening after she received a “worrying message” from him, according to the Paris prosecutor’s office.

Prosecutor Laure Beccuau said investigators have ruled out suicide, even though Mthethwa’s message included an apology and a reference to ending his life.

“Initial investigations suggest this could have been a deliberate act, without the intervention of a third party,” Beccuau said.

The ambassador, who was appointed in February 2024, had booked a room on the 22nd floor of the Paris hotel. Investigators said the room’s safety mechanism had been forced open with scissors found at the scene. No signs of a struggle, drugs, or narcotics were discovered.

South African Foreign Minister Ronald Lamola described Mthethwa as a “servant leader” who had also served as ambassador to Monaco and South Africa’s permanent delegate to UNESCO.

“I have no doubt that his passing is not only a national loss but is also felt within the international diplomatic community," Lamola said, adding that French authorities are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the death.

The French diplomatic network in South Africa, Lesotho, and Malawi expressed condolences, saying, “We extend our deepest condolences to his family, the embassy staff, and the South African government and people.”

Mthethwa was last seen publicly last week at the Daliville Wood anniversary event in northern France.

Before his diplomatic career, he held several senior government roles, including minister of police under President Jacob Zuma, minister of arts and culture from 2014 to 2019, and minister of sport from 2019 to 2023. He also sat on the board of directors of the 2010 FIFA World Cup local organising committee and was once a member of the ANC’s military wing.

President Cyril Ramaphosa lauded Mthethwa’s contribution to strengthening ties between South Africa and France, saying his work had delivered benefits for individuals and businesses in both countries.

On Sunday 24 August, South Africa's Ambassador to Kenya Ambassador Mahlangu, died at 72, while headed to a hospital in South Africa following a brief illness.

Mahlangu served as a dedicated diplomat, fostering relations between South Africa.