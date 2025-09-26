Africa cites growth in push for greater representation at UN's aviation body

African Union Commissioner for Infrastructure and Energy, Lerato Mataboge, (in headscarf) addresses the Africa Coordination Meeting at the 42nd International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Assembly in Montreal.

African nations are making a coordinated push for greater representation on the governing council of the United Nations' aviation agency, arguing that a stronger voice is essential to shape global rules that affect the world's fastest-growing travel market.

The campaign for more seats at the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) is a central theme for the 54-nation African bloc at its 42nd Assembly in Montreal. The continent is presenting eight candidates for the 36-seat ICAO Council, a powerful body that governs international civil aviation between the triennial assemblies.

African leaders state that greater representation is crucial to ensure global decisions reflect the continent's realities.

As AU Commissioner for Infrastructure and Energy, Lerato Mataboge, stated, “This solidarity is not only about securing seats, but also about ensuring that Africa’s priorities, perspectives, and aspirations set the global aviation agenda.”

She emphasised the transformative power of a unified front, adding, “When united, we transform our numerical strength into real influence; we move from fragmented positions to a powerful collective able to shape global decisions.”

The continent’s argument is bolstered by the success of its own internal initiatives, primarily the Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM).

This project, designed to open up Africa's skies by reducing flight restrictions between countries, has already led to the opening of 108 new routes between November 2022 and April 2025.

The AU projects that when fully implemented, SAATM will create over 150,000 new jobs and contribute more than $4.5 billion to Africa’s economy.

Commissioner Mataboge highlighted the continent's growing clout, noting, “Africa is not only the fastest-growing aviation market, but also a critical partner for safe, sustainable, and inclusive air transport.”

However, alongside this growth, African states are emphasizing the need for stronger regional safety nets. The continent is pressing for stronger regional accident investigation capacity and harmonized safety oversight frameworks.

Echoing this sentiment, Mr Florent Serge Dzota, President of the African Civil Aviation Commission (AFCAC), urged international partners to recognize Africa's expanding market.

He underscored that “Africa’s collective strength must be matched with stronger representation at the ICAO Council,” stressing that international decisions should “fully reflect the realities and aspirations of African skies.”

The eight candidate countries are Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa in one category, and Angola, Equatorial Guinea, Mali, Morocco, and Uganda in another.

By arguing for a seat at the table, Africa aims to ensure that international rules, including on emissions reduction, are crafted with its specific growth trajectory and safety needs in mind.