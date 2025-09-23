Djibouti presidential spokesman resigns over democratic 'regression'

Djibouti President's Spokesperson Alexis Mohamed. [Courtesy]

A key spokesman for Djibouti's long-ruling president has resigned, denouncing the country's democratic regression and "nepotistic practices", according to a statement seen by AFP on Monday.

President Ismail Omar Guelleh has held power since 1999, turning the tiny, arid Horn of Africa nation into a reliable international military and maritime hub for the United States and China.

Guelleh has indicated that he may seek a further term in office next year, although this would require a constitutional amendment.

But Alexis Mohamed, a close advisor and key spokesman for the president internationally, said he had gone too far.

"I wish to inform the public of my decision to resign from my position as an advisor to the president of the Republic of Djibouti," said Mohamed, who had held the post since 2015.

"The regression in democracy, the lack of transparency in economic and diplomatic agreements, the marginalisation of the republic's institutions and the nepotistic management of the state compel me to take this action," he said.

"My decision is not a knee-jerk reaction. I have been considering it carefully for two years," Mohamed told AFP.

In his statement, the former advisor also said he refused to condone "any proposed amendment to the constitution" that would allow the head of state to run for re-election in the presidential election due by April 2026.

Term limits are an "essential foundation of any democracy", he wrote, describing the proposed move as "highly detrimental" to Djibouti.

In an interview with Africa Report in May, 77-year-old Guelleh left open the possibility of running again.

That would require a constitutional amendment, as currently the Constitution bars candidates over 75.

In April 2021, the Djiboutian president was re-elected with over 97 percent of the vote.

His party, the Union for the Presidential Majority (UMP), holds a majority in parliament.

Guelleh, better known by his initials IOG, succeeded Hassan Gouled Aptidon, the father of independence, in 1999 after serving as his chief of staff for 22 years.