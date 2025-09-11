Kenya condemns Israeli attack on Qatar

Iarael attack on a building in Qatar’s capital, Doha. [Reuters]

The Government of Kenya has condemned the September 10 attack on a building in Qatar’s capital, Doha, which left several people dead, injured others, and destroyed property.

In a statement released on Thursday, the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs said the incident constituted a grave violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the State of Qatar, posing a serious threat to regional and international peace and security.

“This conduct violates international law, undermines the principle of peace and security that we must all uphold, and is incompatible with the United Nations 1970 Declaration on Principles of International Law concerning friendly relations and cooperation among states,” the ministry said.

Kenya called on all parties to exercise restraint, uphold the sovereignty and territorial integrity of other states, prioritize dialogue and diplomacy over violence and commit to peaceful coexistence.

The statement comes amid intensified global tensions following the Israeli's attack.

According to Hamas, five of its members were killed when Israeli fighter jets targeted a residential compound where its negotiating team was meeting to discuss the latest US ceasefire proposal. The group claimed the attack was an attempt to assassinate its delegation but said the mission had “failed.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, however, defended the action, saying it was fully justified because those targeted were behind the October 7, 2023, assault on Israel, which triggered the ongoing Gaza war.

“The action was fully justified given the fact that it was this Hamas leadership that initiated and organised the October 7 massacre,” Netanyahu and Defence Minister Israel Katz said in a joint statement