Angola resists Russia's disinformation push

Russia's President Vladimir Putin addresses a BRICS (the bloc that includes Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) parliamentary forum in Saint Petersburg on July 11, 2024. [AFP]

The disinformation push launched by Russia soon after the killing of Wagnar Group leader Yevgeny Prigozin has encountered resistance in Angola with authorities arresting two Russian citizens working in the country.

The Angolan press has followed the development reporting reactions from Moscow through its mission in Luanda.

Luanda based Novo jornal, a Portuguese weekly publication reported early in the week that “one week after the detention of Russian citizens, Moscow denied having received any official communication from Angolan authorities”. Quoting a high placed source close to Russian Diplomatic channels the embassy denied the information saying it “has not received any official notification from the Angolan authorities on the matter” and that they have not even been allowed to establish contact with the detainees.

Speaking to The Standard via phone from Luanda Angolan journalist Armindo Laureano said “Those arrested included two local journalists said to be working with the Russians to spread disinformation through legacy media and new media. One journalist was released but the other is still being held”

In mid-August, Radio France Internationale (RFI) reported that two Russians, Lev Lakshtanov and Igor Racthin, were arrested in Luanda on August 7th. The two were held on suspicion of being involved in financing, recruiting and training a disinformation and propaganda network which reportedly encouraged recent violent protests in Angola.

Lakshtanov, RFI reported, is the founder of the NGO, Farol, which focuses on cultural cooperation with Portuguese-speaking countries and was promoted by Russia’s federal agency responsible for administering civilian foreign aid and cultural exchange Rossotrudnichestvo. The agency was created by Presidential decree on September 6 2008, signed by then Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, with the aim of maintaining Russia's influence in its republics and outside the federation’s borders.

Farol is accused of being used as a front to recruit and train a network to spread disinformation, leading to accusations of criminal associations and terrorism in relation to the protests that rocked Angola.

In July, large protests throughout the country took root. Africa Confidential reported that the trigger was a 33% rise in petrol prices, part of a government effort to cut fuel subsidies to reduce debt. Taxi and transport associations responded swiftly with a strike. The expected rise in food prices also added to the discontent. The capital, Luanda, witnessed widespread looting on 28 July. Reports in the press suggest that 30 people were killed in the protests, with over 200 wounded and 1200 arrested. Angolan authorities following investigations suggested that the arrested Russian suspects were involved in disinformation that increased the tensions.

Lakshatnov and Rachtin posed as journalists having entered the country on a tourist visa and contacted Buka Tanda, the leader of Angola’s main opposition party, UNITA. RFI reported. Through introductions made by Tanda, they interviewed several politicians and conducted and opinion poll in exchange for payment.

RFI also highlighted Russia’s wider information and influence strategies in Africa detailing the arrest of three Russians and one Belarussian in September 2024 in Chad, who are also accused of running a disinformation network.

On August 29 BBC monitoring reported that a Portuguese academic Rui Verde had argued that two Russians arrested in Angola on 7 August following protests over rising fuel prices had likely engaged with figures from both the ruling MPLA party and opposition Unita as part of Moscow's strategy to expand influence in Africa.

BBC cited the privately-owned Angolan website Correio Kianda as saying on 27 August that it was "very likely" that Russian groups had been swaying Angolan politicians for years, pointing to the MPLA's longstanding ties with Moscow.

"It is common knowledge that the MPLA, especially the old guard, has strong relations with Russia, and, on the other hand, it is quite possible that elements of Unita have been lured with false stories," Verde was quoted as having said.

Russians, Igor Ratchin and Lev Lakshtanov, allegedly showing them engaging in talks with high-ranking Angolan politicians.

Angolan authorities accused them of setting up a network of propaganda and misinformation designed to stir unrest in the country.

In July the Standard reported details of a report by a French think-tank Viginum working with the United Kingdom’s Foreign and Commonwealth and Development office and the European External Action Service which said that many questions arose about the future of PMC Wagner’s digital influence activities on the African continent after the death of Yevgeny Prigozhin in 2023.

Following months of investigations by independent bodies working with agencies linked to European governments and civil society European think- tanks established that some of the activities that the Wagnar Group was running still continue, albeit in a different form.

“The activities are likely to be integrated into the Russian state’s sphere of influence” Said the Viginum report from Public diplomacy to covert influence operations adding “This new system is centered around African Initiative, a Russian news agency based in Moscow created in September 2023 with the ambition of becoming the main “information bridge between Russia and Africa.”

The news agency African Initiative works to disseminate and promote classic anti-Western and pro-Kremlin propaganda through its various channels (websites and social media accounts), in several languages, including French said the report. The agency which still operates in African countries including Ghana is led by individuals suspected of having ties with Russian intelligence services (RIS) suggesting that the structure is a front, unofficially administered by the RIS to disseminate propaganda.

The Angolan situation is a case study on the matter which has caused authorities take steps to stop Moscow’s influence peddling in the country.

