Useful tips on how to land that first job after campus
By Tony Mutugi | February 21st 2022
Unemployment among Kenya’s youth has become a major societal challenge as the numbers keep soaring despite hundreds of thousands graduating every year from universities.
The competition to land a slot in the country’s job market is fierce and one must be extremely versatile and stand out to be part of the ever-challenging and dynamic workforce.
The pathway to arrive at this normally involves being enrolled in industrial attachments as one seeks to gain crucial work experience.
In case you land your internship program, don’t just attend, crush the program to impress the employer.
“Stand out among your peers! Get out there and show employers what you are capable of,” said Erin Berthon, a career advisor at Chapman University.
Here are some useful tips that will set you apart from the crowd as you grow professionally and achieve that life-long career dream.
Be a go-getter
Once you apply for that position, keep following up with calls and emails.
Know the manager. Assuming that you have been given an interview, express confidence that you are cable and the right person for the job.
Tell the boss that you are a go-getter and you can complete every task allocated to you.
Maximize your resources
Students mostly lack money to get things done, especially during networking.
The school environment can be a good instrument to empower your career path.
Professors are good mentors. As you leave for the internship, you may use leads on interviews, resume writing, advice through your external contacts.
Danielle Hall of the University of Cincinnati’s College of Engineering and Applied Sciences said she takes advantage of the university’s co-op advisor program.
Gain experience
This is a deal-breaker especially if a potential employer seems to delay.
You may seek to volunteer as you wait on that appointment with your employer to be.
Expand your resume as much as you can and always update the resume.
Advance your academic qualifications
It’s a plus to peruse a short course relevant to your professional background.
Certificates of more than one specialization in a profession is an added advantage.
Don’t forget college roots
Find out about the alumni activities at your former institution. Such a program offers an opportunity to engage in networking with former colleagues who may be dwelling in green pastures and may help you.
Review search strategy
It’s much advisable to step back and reconsider a new way to attract the institution you want to work for.
Study their achievements, roles and their goals to help you know if you fit in.
