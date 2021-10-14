× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Inside State's mega plan to revamp small lake ports

SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
By Harold Odhiambo | October 14th 2021
An aerial view of MV Uhuru, one of the ships plying Lake Victoria routes, docked at Kisumu Port. [Denish Ochieng, Standard]

In the 1980s, jetties were at the centre of a vibrant lake transport. That was until late 1990s when jetties, especially along the shore of Lake Victoria, started falling into disrepair.

Most were destroyed by the swelling waters of the lake. However, Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) has come up with a new plan to refurbish them.

Shipping and Logistics has established that the plan to build small ports as well as revive the jetties is in top gear.

According to KPA Managing Director John Mwangemi, the agency intends to undertake dredging of several feeder ports at Lake Victoria and improve their infrastructure to pave way for a return of an efficient passenger vessel transport system in the lake.

Already, KPA engineers have completed a survey on several feeder ports that dot the lake on the Kenyan side; plans are underway to begin their upgrading.

READ MORE

 Kisumu Port eyes success as shipped cargo volumes grow

 How the bubonic plague affected Kisumu Port

 Vilma Achieng ready to help Kenya write own history at women’s AfroBasket

 Truckers want container deadline extended after attacks in S Sudan

Mr Mwangemi said in an interview that Kisumu Port, which will play a crucial role in the return of passenger vessels, has already had its quay wall and link span improved.

“KPA has surveyed the feeder ports that have the potential to spur lake transport especially passenger service within the lake region counties,” said Mwangemi.

“We will soon be starting the rehabilitation of some of the feeders to facilitate business and support Kisumu operations.”

Mwangemi explained that Kenya is keen to rope in Tanzania and Uganda in the plan to reintroduce passenger vessels in the lake.

“Before the end of the year, passenger vessel service from Kisumu to feeder ports will have been launched,” said Mwangemi.

Back in the 1980s, there was a vibrant passenger transport between Kisumu Port, feeder ports, Port Bell, Jinja in Uganda and Mwanza in Tanzania.

Giant ships, like MV Uhuru, Uganda’s MV Kahawa and Tanzania’s MV Umoja commanded lake transport especially by ferrying cargo.

It is that success that KPA envisions as the government intensifies its bid to exploit maritime trade and transport.

Cargo transport is already recording growth with KPA projecting about 100,000 tonnes of cargo to be handled by Kisumu Port annually.

Still, tough work awaits KPA in the rehabilitation of feeder ports. The roads leading to some of these ports are in a deplorable state while some of the jetties are submerged in the lake.

Among jetties that are completely submerged are the ones in Homa Bay, Mbita and Kendu; the Bondo one is partially submerged.

At the Kendu Bay pier, the road leading to the jetty as well as the pier itself are completely submerged.

Before the water levels rose, several players in the maritime industry had been looking forward to revamping transport in the lake, with both the private and public sectors showing enthusiasm for the blue economy.

A water bus company is among those that had introduced water buses to ply the new routes that had been idle for several years.

The Kenya Maritime Authority has also intensified patrols to ensure maritime safety is maintained.

According to maritime experts, Lake Victoria water levels have continued to rise. The Kenya Marine and Fisheries Research Institute said water has risen beyond two metres.

But an optimistic KPA said plans to revamp the feeder ports will go on despite the rising waters.

The agency said maritime transport must be revamped to rejuvenate the lake’s blue economy.

And as part of efforts to ensure there is a return to a vibrant passenger vessel transport, in a lake that has witnessed several fatal boat accidents, the agency has embarked on plans to improve navigational safety.

“We intend to invest in modern navigational aids to improve the safety of navigation as more vessels are expected to be calling at the port,” said Mwangemi.

Tom Guda, the national Beach Management Unit chairperson, said the project will open more shipping and logistics opportunities to feeder ports.

“The project will open the lake front. We are hopeful that it will kick off. Once it comes to fruition, we will be able to invest in eco-tourism and transport,” said Mr Guda.

RELATED VIDEOS

Will nationalization of KQ make it regain the pride of Africa tag? | Morning Express

Daniel Manduku resigns as KPA boss

CS Matiang'i and DP Haji attends trade conference,sends a warning to those engaging in illicit trade

Share this story
How housing co-operatives are helping slum dwellers own homes
Through housing co-operatives, Ruguru and other residents whose houses were demolished have been able to buy land and start building their homes.
Cellulant appoints Akshay Grover CEO
Cellulant board has appointed its acting Chief Executive Akshay Grover as Group CEO and director of Cellulant with effect from October 1.

MOST READ

Rubber meets the road as Nairobi Expressway tests PPP model
Rubber meets the road as Nairobi Expressway tests PPP model

FINANCIAL STANDARD

By Frankline Sunday and Macharia Kamau

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
How importers plan to use Lamu to lower costs

By Benard Sanga | 7 days ago

How importers plan to use Lamu to lower costs
Kisumu Port eyes success as shipped cargo volumes grow

By Harold Odhiambo | 13 days ago

Kisumu Port eyes success as shipped cargo volumes grow
The small room weights occupy in trade and logistics

By Gerard Nyele | 13 days ago

The small room weights occupy in trade and logistics
Court saves Kenyans from high fuel price

By Kamau Muthoni | 16 days ago

Court saves Kenyans from high fuel price
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC