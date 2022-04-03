× Business BUSINESS MOTORING DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Eldowas to cut Sh500m annual losses, ramps up conservation

By Graham Kajilwa | Apr 3rd 2022 | 2 min read
By Graham Kajilwa | April 3rd 2022
Eldoret Water and Sanitation Company (Eldowas) Managing Director Mr Peter Kibet Biwott. [Christopher Kipsang, Standard]

Eldoret Water and Sanitation Company (Eldowas) has revealed losses amounting to Sh500 million annually due to physical and commercial reasons.

The losses compound on the deficit of 19 million litres of water that Eldoret town needs. Eldowas Managing Director Mr Peter Biwott said the county needs 60 million litres of water every day but the firm is able to supply just 41 million.

“One of the reasons we have a deficit is because there are physical and commercial losses,” he said. “We have cases of illegal connection and water theft which we are currently working on and dealing with through Linda Maji Mtaani and Linda Maji Viwawandani campaigns.”

He said Eldowas will through these campaigns encourage citizens to use water sparingly.

The campaigns discourage wasteful traits like washing clothes directly from running tap water. “Using the law to ensure those with illegal water connections are either taken through an alternative dispute resolution process or to court to answer to their illegalities. When you steal water it is a crime, just like any other crime,” he said.

Mr Biwott said the town’s population has surpassed the 500,000 mark, coupled with depleting water sources, which adds pressure to the company.

He said even as the State and counties (Uasin Gishu) do large infrastructure projects to set up dams, Conserving the environment and ensuring water catchment areas are preserved is key.

“In Eldoret town, one of leading contributors to scarcity of water is the degradation of water catchment areas in Cherengany Hills and Kaptagat Forest,” he said.

“As a result of logging, farming and commercial activities, our forest cover has really gone down.” This has then caused river sources to dry up.

Eldowas will from April 8, 2022, hold a climate action conference themed ‘Connecting Minds, Securing the Planet’, which Mr Biwott notes will help raise Sh260 million for conservation.

This Sh260 million will also be in-kind through activities like publicity, tree seedlings, and human resource for the tree planting exercises. Biwott said the conference complements the annual Eldoret City Marathon now in its fourth edition.

He said the forum will culminate into a 10-year master plan to be aligned to the Eldoret-Iten water fund that targets to raise Sh260 million for conservation. 

Michael Joseph: This is not the Fuliza I wanted at Safaricom
Telco's chairman regrets the borrowing spree witnessed on M-Pesa linked lending products.
Internet Protocol TV vs OTT and future of TV delivery in Africa
Internet Protocol TV (IPTV) services can now provide easy access to content when and where consumers want it.

