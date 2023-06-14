EAC launches campaign to promote agricultural exports

MARKUP will provide valuable information and resources to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the agricultural value chain, co-operatives, farmers, and government entities regionally. [iStockphoto]

The East African Community (EAC) has unveiled a new campaign aimed at raising awareness about trade opportunities in agricultural exports through the EU-EAC Market Access Upgrade Programme (MARKUP).

The campaign, titled MARKUP: Growing Agri Export Markets, will provide valuable information and resources to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the agricultural value chain, co-operatives, farmers, and government entities across the region.

Speaking at the campaign launch, the acting director of trade at the EAC Flavia Busingye highlighted the significant trade prospects for agri-SMEs.

She emphasised the campaign's objective of showcasing that international markets are within reach for East African exporters.

Since its inception in 2018, the MARKUP programme, a collaborative effort between the EAC, the European Union (EU), the German government and other development partners, has made substantial contributions to the growth of agri-exports in Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda, Uganda and Tanzania.

It has facilitated the establishment of resources such as the EAC Quality Portal, the Financing Gateway, and the Burundi Trade Information Portal.

The initiative has also produced market studies, practical guides, handbooks, and policy briefs, fostering stronger quality infrastructure in the region and harmonising standards for intra-regional trade in food products.

Ms Busingye acknowledged the challenges faced by SMEs in the agriculture sector, including limited access to market information, cumbersome customs procedures, and poor connectivity, particularly when it comes to accessing markets outside the EAC.

The MARKUP programme was specifically designed to address these obstacles, bridging the gap between East African exporters and international markets.

The implementation of MARKUP is being carried out by the German Development Cooperation (GIZ) in partnership with organisations such as The International Trade Centre, United Nations Industrial Development Organisation, Uganda Coffee Development Authority, Solidaridad East Africa, Oxfam, and the Institute for University Co-operation.

Deputy Programme Manager at GIZ-EAC Programme Max Middeke said the campaign serves as an opportunity to assess the programme's achievements, celebrate joint successes, and strategise on addressing remaining challenges.

The European Union has commended the collaborative efforts in realising the objectives of MARKUP, citing significant progress in enabling farmer groups to access broader markets.

Notable achievements include a reduction in the number of export steps for coffee from 88 to 58 in Kenya and from 40 to 31 in Tanzania. This reduction exemplifies the positive impact of trust and informed dialogue between the public and private sectors.

Share this story