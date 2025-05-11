The Standard

Pope Leo XIV calls for peace at St Peter's prayer

By AFP | May. 11, 2025
Pope Leo XIV during a mass with cardinals in the Sistine Chapel in The Vatican. [Vatican media, AFP]

Pope Leo XIV called for an end to war in the world as he greeted crowds from the balcony of St Peter's Basilica on Sunday, in his second official public appearance since becoming the leader of the Catholic Church.

"Dear brothers and sisters, happy Sunday!" proclaimed the first pontiff from the United States, addressing tens of thousands in St Peter's Square gathered underneath him who cheered, applauded wildly and enthusiastically waved flags.

The new Chicago-born pope did not shy from world events in his public address following a prayer to the Virgin Mary, as he cited the recent 80th anniversary of the end of World War II, a conflict that killed 60 million people.

"In today's dramatic scenario of a third world war in tatters, as repeatedly stated by Pope Francis, I also address the power of the world, repeating the ever-timely appeal: No more war!" Leo urged from the balcony.

As had his predecessor, Francis, he appealed for a "genuine, just and lasting peace" in Ukraine and said he was "deeply saddened" by events in the Gaza Strip, calling for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war.

"Humanitarian aid must be provided to the exhausted civilian population and all the hostages must be freed," he said.

 'Unworthy successor' 

Leo's appearance drew tens of thousands of people anxious for a closer look at the modest pontiff, born Robert Francis Prevost, who before becoming pontiff spent much of his life as a missionary in Peru.

Ezekiel Mutua prays for Morara Kebaso, Kasmuel McOure amid backlash over alliance
