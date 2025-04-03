WHO faces 2.5 billion USD funding gap as U.S. announce withdrawal

This photograph shows a sign of the World Health Organization (WHO) displayed at their headquarters in Geneva on March 13, 2025..[AFP]

The World Health Organization (WHO) is facing a budget gap of 1.9 billion U.S. dollars for 2026 and 2027, along with a 600-million-dollar deficit through 2025, according to media reports on Wednesday.

Health Policy Watch, a non-profit independent global health news outlet, reported that the 1.9-billion-dollar funding gap accounts for nearly 45 percent of its already slashed budget for the two-year period until 2027.

The report, citing WHO officials at a Tuesday meeting, said the United States owes WHO 260 million dollars in dues for 2024 and 2025. Raul Thomas, WHO's assistant director general of business operations, revealed at the meeting that the outgoing administration of U.S. President Joe Biden never paid the U.S. 2024 dues of 130 million dollars owed before leaving office.

Speaking to WHO staff via Zoom at the meeting, Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus forecasted staff reductions. "Starting with senior leadership, but will reflect all levels and regions," he was quoted as saying.

"Everything is on the table, including merging divisions, departments and units, and relocating functions," Tedros added.

Following the U.S. decision to withdraw from the WHO, the organization reduced its 2026-2027 budget from 5.3 billion dollars to 4.2 billion dollars.

WHO data showed that the U.S. share of the organization's regular budget for the 2024-2025 period was assessed at 22 percent, the highest among all members.

On Jan. 20, U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order shortly after his inauguration to withdraw the country from the WHO, which will only take effect after a one-year notice period.