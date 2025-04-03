The Standard

WHO faces 2.5 billion USD funding gap as U.S. announce withdrawal

By Xinhua | 2d ago

Loading Article...

For the best experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser settings.

This photograph shows a sign of the World Health Organization (WHO) displayed at their headquarters in Geneva on March 13, 2025..[AFP]

The World Health Organization (WHO) is facing a budget gap of 1.9 billion U.S. dollars for 2026 and 2027, along with a 600-million-dollar deficit through 2025, according to media reports on Wednesday.

Health Policy Watch, a non-profit independent global health news outlet, reported that the 1.9-billion-dollar funding gap accounts for nearly 45 percent of its already slashed budget for the two-year period until 2027.

The report, citing WHO officials at a Tuesday meeting, said the United States owes WHO 260 million dollars in dues for 2024 and 2025. Raul Thomas, WHO's assistant director general of business operations, revealed at the meeting that the outgoing administration of U.S. President Joe Biden never paid the U.S. 2024 dues of 130 million dollars owed before leaving office.

Speaking to WHO staff via Zoom at the meeting, Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus forecasted staff reductions. "Starting with senior leadership, but will reflect all levels and regions," he was quoted as saying.

"Everything is on the table, including merging divisions, departments and units, and relocating functions," Tedros added.

Following the U.S. decision to withdraw from the WHO, the organization reduced its 2026-2027 budget from 5.3 billion dollars to 4.2 billion dollars.

WHO data showed that the U.S. share of the organization's regular budget for the 2024-2025 period was assessed at 22 percent, the highest among all members.

On Jan. 20, U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order shortly after his inauguration to withdraw the country from the WHO, which will only take effect after a one-year notice period.

Related Topics

World Health Organization WHO Funding Donald Trump Tariffs Trump WHO Funds
.

Latest Stories

Easy recipe: Tender mutton shoulder with rice
Easy recipe: Tender mutton shoulder with rice
Food
By Chef Ali Mandhry
3 hrs ago
How can I overcome my lack of confidence?
Wellness
By Chris Hart
4 hrs ago
Why you need a financial advisor
Managing Your Money
By Anjellah Owino
5 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Wounded KDF heroes left in the cold back home to fight new battles
By Benjamin Imende 5 hrs ago
Wounded KDF heroes left in the cold back home to fight new battles
Guiding the guns: Legacy left by Moi, Kibaki and Uhuru
By Hudson Gumbihi 5 hrs ago
Guiding the guns: Legacy left by Moi, Kibaki and Uhuru
Raila aide: Dedicate, gentle soul who led me to world of politics
By Ben Agina 5 hrs ago
Raila aide: Dedicate, gentle soul who led me to world of politics
Muturi accuses President of masterminding corruption deals
By Okumu Modachi 11 hrs ago
Muturi accuses President of masterminding corruption deals
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved