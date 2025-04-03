What the world said about Trump's tariffs

A broadcast screen of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai on March 3, 2025, depicts news of US President Donald Trump unveiling sweeping new trade tariffs. [AFP]

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced sweeping new tariffs on imports to the United States from countries right across the globe.

Here are international reactions so far from the world's major economies:

China

Beijing said it "firmly opposes" the new tariffs on its exports, and vowed "countermeasures to safeguard its own rights and interests".

Trump unveiled particularly stinging tariffs of 34 percent on China, one of its largest trading partners, while a 10 percent base tariff on all countries also applies. That comes on top of a 20 percent rate imposed last month.

The tariffs "do not comply with international trade rules", China's Commerce Ministry said.

It urged Washington to "immediately cancel" them, warning they "endanger global economic development".

European Union

The tariffs are a "major blow to the world economy", warned EU chief Ursula von der Leyen.

"There seems to be no order in the disorder. No clear path through the complexity and chaos that is being created as all US trading partners are hit," she said.

After the 20 percent tariffs on EU exports to the United States, she said Brussels was "preparing for further countermeasures" but added it was "not too late to address concerns through negotiations".

Germany

The German Automotive Industry Association said the tariffs would "only create losers" and urged the EU to act "with necessary force, while continuing to signal its willingness to negotiate".

The German chemical industry, which counts the United States as its largest export market, urged the EU to "keep a cool head", stressing "an escalation would only worsen the damage".

Japan

Trade minister Yoji Muto said the 24 percent tariffs on Japanese exports to the United States were "extremely regrettable, and I have again strongly urged (Washington) not to apply them to Japan".

Japan's chief cabinet secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi told reporters the tariffs may contravene World Trade Organization rules and the pair's trade treaty.

India

Ajay Sahai, chief executive of the Federation of Indian Export Organisations told AFP the tariffs will "hurt demand" for its exports.

"The tariffs slapped on India are definitely both high and higher than expected," he said.

But he said competitor nations like China and Vietnam had been hit harder, which opened up space for India to gain a market share.

UK

The UK will "remain calm, and committed" to sealing a trade deal with the United States which could help "mitigate" a 10 percent tariff imposed on British exports to the United States, business minister Jonathan Reynolds said.

However, "we have a range of tools at our disposal and we will not hesitate to act", he added.

France

President Emmanuel Macron will meet representatives of French sectors "impacted by the tariff measures", his office said.

Italy

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni criticised the new US tariffs on imports from the EU and urged a deal, warning a trade war would "inevitably weaken the West".

"The introduction by the US of tariffs towards the EU is a measure that I consider wrong and that does not suit either party," she said.

Canada

Prime Minister Mark Carney warned the tariffs will "fundamentally change the global trading system".

"We are going to fight these tariffs with countermeasures. We are going to protect our workers," he said.

Brazil

Brazil's Congress approved a so-called "Economic Reciprocity Law" allowing the executive to respond to the 10 percent tariffs on exports from Latin America's biggest economy, which is the second-largest exporter of steel to the United States after Canada.

South Korea

"A global tariff war has become a reality," said acting president Han Duck-soo following Trump's 25 percent tariffs on imports from South Korea.

Han convened an emergency task force and vowed to mobilise "all government resources" to overcome the "trade crisis", urging ministers to minimise the damage through aggressive negotiations with Washington.

Australia

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the new tariffs were "not the act of a friend" and would hurt the close allies' relationship.

"These tariffs are not unexpected, but let me be clear: they are totally unwarranted," he said.

Switzerland

After Switzerland was hit with 31 percent tariffs, President Karin Keller-Sutter said the government would quickly decide on the next steps.

"The country's long-term economic interests are the priority. Respect for international law and free trade are fundamental," she said.

Poland

"Friendship means partnership. Partnership means really and truly reciprocal tariffs," said Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

Taiwan

The Taiwanese government found the 32 percent levy "highly unreasonable and deeply regretted it" said cabinet spokeswoman Michelle Lee.

She said Taiwan would "initiate serious negotiations with the United States".