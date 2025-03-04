The Standard

Dolly Parton's longtime husband dies aged 82

By AFP | 1h ago

Loading Article...

For the best experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser settings.

The husband of Dolly Parton, Carl Dean, died Monday aged 82.

The husband of Dolly Parton, Carl Dean, died Monday aged 82, the country music superstar said, after nearly 60 years of marriage kept out of the spotlight despite the singer's chart-topping fame.

"Carl and I spent many wonderful years together. Words can't do justice to the love we shared for over 60 years," Parton wrote in a post on X.

The singer-songwriter and actor met Dean in 1964 outside the Wishy Washy Laundromat in Nashville, Tennessee on the day she moved to the country music capital.

She was 18 and he was 21.

"I was surprised and delighted that while he talked to me, he looked at my face (a rare thing for me)," said the "Jolene" singer, known for her glamour and gravity-defying hairdos, according to a post on her website.

"He seemed to be genuinely interested in finding out who I was and what I was about," she added.

The pair married two years later in May 1966 in a simple ceremony attended only by Parton's mother, the preacher and his wife.

The low-key wedding was a fitting start for the couple's 58-year marriage, with Dean managing to stay away from the cameras.

The Nashville native worked as an asphalt paver as his wife's music career rocketed to earn her the title of the "queen of country music".

The pair enjoyed a simple private life far from the spotlight.

"We like to get out in our little RV and just be simple," Parton told People magazine in 2015.

"I love to read, I love to cook, I love to be with my husband."

The couple never had children.

Dean was born in 1942 to Edgar "Ed" Henry Dean and Virginia "Ginny" Bates -- whom Parton affectionally referred to as Mama Dean and said she was her best friend, according to the singer's website.

Carl Dean leaves behind two siblings, Sandra and Donnie.

Related Topics

Dolly Parton Dolly Parton Husband Dead Carl Dean Dead
.

Latest Stories

School games: Rugby giants St Mary's Yala ready to prove why they are the best in Siaya
School games: Rugby giants St Mary's Yala ready to prove why they are the best in Siaya
Rugby
By Washington Onyango
15 mins ago
School games: Ng'iya Girls ready to defend Siaya County basketball crown
Basketball
By Washington Onyango
18 mins ago
Inside 'Tom Mboya': Mugambi Nthiga on directing the award-winning playf
Arts & Culture
By Anjellah Owino
23 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Puzzle of UAE firm in Sh6b Telkom deal deepens
By Frankline Sunday 7 hrs ago
Puzzle of UAE firm in Sh6b Telkom deal deepens
Raila demands implementation of NADCO report
By Nehemiah Okwembah 7 hrs ago
Raila demands implementation of NADCO report
Return of the red dragon: Kenya forced to face East amid looming Western aid cuts
By Brian Ngugi 13 hrs ago
Return of the red dragon: Kenya forced to face East amid looming Western aid cuts
Is Benni McCarthy the man to lead Harambee Stars into the promised land?
By Washington Onyango 1 day ago
Is Benni McCarthy the man to lead Harambee Stars into the promised land?
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved