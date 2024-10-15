Iran's Quds Force chief Qaani attends general's funeral

Members of Iraq's Hashed al-Shaabi paramilitaries during the funeral of General Abbas Nilforoushan in Najaf, Iraq on October 14, 2024. The slain commander in Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps was killed alongside the Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in an Israeli air strike on Beirut in September. [AFP]

Iranian commander Esmail Qaani on Tuesday appeared in public after weeks of absence to attend the funeral ceremony for general Abbas Nilforoushan, who was killed last month in Lebanon.

Nilforoushan, a general in Iran's Revolutionary Guards, was killed in an Israeli strike on Beirut alongside Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah.

The funeral procession for the slain Iranian general began at the Imam Hossein Square in central Tehran Tuesday morning, according to a live broadcast on state television.

Qaani -- who heads the Quds Force, the Revolutionary Guards' foreign operations arm -- had disappeared from public view and was rumoured in some media to have been targeted in an Israeli strike on Lebanon.

He appeared Tuesday at the funeral, clad in the Guards' green military uniform.

Thousands attended the funeral procession in Imam Hossein Square, many of them carrying yellow Hezbollah banners and Iranian and Palestinian flags and chanting "Death to Israel".

Iran's foreign ministry said Monday the Islamic republic would use "all its capacities" to bring Israel to account over the deaths.

On October 1, Iran launched 200 missiles on Israel in retaliation for the death of Nilforoushan and Nasrallah, in its second-ever direct attack on its arch-foe.

The attack was also in retaliation for Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh, who was killed in July while he was in Tehran to attend an inauguration ceremony for Iran's president.

Israel has vowed to retaliate for the missile attack, with Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant saying Israel's response will be "deadly, precise, and surprising".

Iran has in recent days engaged in high-level diplomatic talks around establishing a ceasefire in Lebanon and Gaza, as well as ways to prevent the conflict from spreading across the region.

On a visit to Baghdad, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Sunday said that Iran was "fully prepared for a war situation", but added that "we do not want war, we want peace".

In April Tehran had fired a volley of missiles and drones at Israel in retaliation for a deadly strike on Iran's consulate in Damascus, blamed on Israel.