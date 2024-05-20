The Standard

Iran's President and Foreign Minister killed in helicopter crash

By Mate Tongola | 1d ago
Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi. [BBC]

President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and several others are confirmed to have been killed in Sunday's helicopter crash in north-western Iran, state TV says.

Earlier on, the media outlet had stated that one of three helicopters traveling in a convoy - made a "hard landing" on Sunday after it got into difficulties in heavy fog in the north of the country.

Raisi was heading to the city of Tabriz, in the northwest of Iran, after returning from an Iran-Azerbaijan border area.

The accident sparked a massive search operation that was hampered by bad weather conditions.

More to follow....

Related Topics

Iran President Ebrahim Raisi Helicopter crash
.

.

