UN chief advocates for 'UN 2.0' to address modern challenges

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres addresses journalists in Nairobi on May 03, 2023, during his official visit. [Denish Ochieng, Standard]

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday stressed the importance of a "strengthened and modernized" United Nations to more effectively serve and assist global populations.

Amid multifaceted crises ranging from conflicts to climate, and poverty and inequality, the world looks to the UN "to help deliver the better, safer and greener world we need," the top UN official said.

"But we cannot solve 21st century problems with 20th century tools - we need a UN 2.0," he stressed, in a message opening the UN 2.0 week.

The transformation in skills and culture, encapsulated in the UN chief's vision of a UN 2.0, is focused on fostering cutting-edge capabilities in data, digital solutions, innovation, foresight and behavioural science - to deliver stronger results and help countries accelerate efforts to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The secretary-general's vision is elaborated in a policy brief launched last September.

In his Monday address, Guterres highlighted the necessity for a "forward-thinking culture" at the UN, driven by swift technological progress. He noted this was crucial in light of the significant reforms outlined in Our Common Agenda - his blueprint for global cooperation and revitalizing the Sustainable Development Goals - as well as the upcoming Summit of the Future, scheduled for Sept. 22-23 in New York.

"We're already seeing what is possible: From online resources for remote schools, to humanitarian aid based on real-time data, and technology that helps countries forecast and build resilience to disasters," the UN chief said.

"Ultimately, UN 2.0 will make us better partners for countries as they achieve results for their people."

Also speaking at the opening, UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina J. Mohammed explained that UN 2.0 is the world body's response to how "we will pivot and meet the world where it is at and where it needs to go."

"Thinking about what that means for investing in our staff, but also attending to many of the 'quintet of change' issues," she added, noting the five topics - data, digital solutions, innovation, foresight and behavioural science.

She expressed hope that the transformations will make the UN more fit for purpose.

"That we can actually get out there and raise the ambitions, and be more responsive for the needs," she added.

Taking place from April 22 to 26, UN 2.0 Week showcases a series of virtual events including panel discussions and best practice sharing dialogues. Over 40 speakers from across the UN system and partner organizations are slated to speak.