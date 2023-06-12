The Standard

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi is dead

By Patrick Vidija and Agencies | 1h ago
Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi. [AP Photo]

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi is dead

According to Italian Media, Berlusconi 86, diead at San Raffaele Hospital in Milan where he was undergoing treatment.

Last Friday AP reported that Berlusconi was readmitted to a Milan hospital for planned medical checks.

In April, Berlusconi who bounced back from sex scandals and corruption allegations was treated for a lung infection linked to a previously undisclosed case of chronic leukaemia.

The flamboyant billionaire media tycoon first came to office in 1994 and led four governments until 2011.

He led the centre-right Forza Italia party which went into coalition under Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni after elections in September, when he was elected to Italy's upper house, the Senate.

Doctors at San Raffaele earlier had told reporters that the former PM had been suffering from a rare form of blood cancer, chronic myelomonocyte leukaemia.

So far, there has been no official confirmation of the immediate cause of death. He has had repeated health problems since contracting Covid-19 in 2020.

Born in 1936 in Milan, Berlusconi began his career selling vacuum cleaners, before setting up a construction company.

He went on to become one of Italy's richest men, making his fortune through his TV channels.

He gained international recognition as the owner of legendary football club AC Milan - which he saved from bankruptcy in 1986 - before going into politics.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi Silvio Berlusconi Dead Leukemia
.

Latest Stories

Felix Kandie wins Eldoret Chairman's Putter
Felix Kandie wins Eldoret Chairman's Putter
Golf
By Mose Sammy
36 mins ago
Githurai Kia Ngoma area tastes peace after renaming the estate Salama
NEWS
By James Mwangi
40 mins ago
Dunstan Omari: My family thought I had gone crazy on taking up Shakahola brief
National
By Stephanie Wangari
40 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Experts now want varsities to drop certificate, diploma courses
By Augustine Oduor 1 hr ago
Premium Experts now want varsities to drop certificate, diploma courses
Fall of Nakumatt and other retailers
By Graham Kajilwa 1 hr ago
Premium Fall of Nakumatt and other retailers
Why teachers do not want to head schools
By Mike Kihaki 1 hr ago
Premium Why teachers do not want to head schools
US crackdown sends jitters among Kenya crypto dealers
By Brian Ngugi 1 hr ago
Premium US crackdown sends jitters among Kenya crypto dealers
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

2016 Toyota Voxy
  • 2016 Toyota Voxy
  • Mileage : 98000
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2016
  • Price: KES 2,550,000
2016 Mazda CX-5
  • 2016 Mazda CX-5
  • Mileage : 56000
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2016
  • Price: KES 3,150,000

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

Exceptional four bedroom bungalow on quarter of an acre; Kilimani, Argwing Kodek Road.
  • 3 Exceptional four bedroom bungalow on quarter of an acre; Kilimani, Argwing Kodek Road.
  • House Type:Exceptional four bedroom bungalow on quarter of an acre; Kilimani, Argwing Kodek Road.
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 100,000,000
Magnificent four bedroom corner townhouse near Diamond Plaza 2, Parklands
  • 3 Magnificent four bedroom corner townhouse near Diamond Plaza 2, Parklands
  • House Type:Magnificent four bedroom corner townhouse near Diamond Plaza 2, Parklands
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 40,000,000
Architecturally designed luxurious four bedroom Townhouse in Syokimau Estate
  • 3 Architecturally designed luxurious four bedroom Townhouse in Syokimau Estate
  • House Type:Architecturally designed luxurious four bedroom Townhouse in Syokimau Estate
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 13,000,000

DIGGER JOBS

  • Clinical Nurse, Outreach Clinic Ngong
  • Employer: Aga Khan University Hospital
  • Contract: Permanent
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Pharmaceutical Technologist, Outreach Clinic-Mountain View
  • Employer: Aga Khan University Hospital
  • Contract: Permanent
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Clinical Nurse, Outreach Clinic Nanyuki
  • Employer: Aga Khan University Hospital
  • Contract: Permanent
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nanyuki
  • Pharmaceutical Technologist , Outreach Clinic Kitengela
  • Employer: Aga Khan University Hospital
  • Contract: Permanent
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: kitengela

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2023. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved